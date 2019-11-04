Making Marlborough smart and connected wins recognition

A Marlborough organisation's "can-do" approach to economic and community development has won national recognition.

Marlborough Smart+Connected was awarded the Economic Development New Zealand (EDNZ) Best Practice Award for Inclusive Growth at the EDNZ conference in Blenheim on Saturday.

Smart+Connected labour and skills steering group chairman Vance Kerslake and Marlborough District Council's small townships community advisor Adi James shared the group's vision as part of the "Marlborough story" to the conference on Friday.

The pair outlined the group's economic and community development programme, which after starting up in 2012, now had nine groups and 25 working groups active in the community.

"We're very much a can-do, let's get something done off the ground group," James said.

"The Marlborough smart and connected vision is of a globally connected district of smart, progressive high value and pride, known for economic efficiency, quality lifestyle and wellbeing, care and community and desirable location and a healthy, natural environment," she said.

"As you can tell from that vision, we want it all."

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Marlborough District Council's strategic planning and economic development manager Neil Henry and Economic Development NZ chairwoman Pam Ford.

She said that vision had also been adopted by the Marlborough District Council which was "an interesting connection".

The council's role was to bring the groups together and provide funds for an independent facilitation process.

Kerslake and James presented the various challenges Marlborough has faced - including labour, skills and housing shortages.

Marlborough Smart+Connected groups have about 200 members who meet once a month to collaborate and discuss community issues and solutions.

"The best thing about it is we're an open door, everyone is welcome," Kerslake said at the presentation.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Kerslake presented the "Marlborough story" to the conference on Friday.

The EDNZ conference was held over two days at the Marlborough Convention Centre with special guest former Prime Minister Helen Clark.

Economic Development chairperson Pam Ford said Marlborough Smart+Connected was the perfect recipient for the award.

"They struck me because they have shown results, it's about forming to performing," Ford said.

"The conference has been about inclusive growth, about deep collaboration."

She said a lot of the messages at the conference had been looking after people's social wellbeing as well as income quality and economic growth.

"Inclusive growth is a contested term, and inclusive growth is challenging to deliver," she said.

"The Marlborough Smart+Connected programme was seen as an early adopter of two critical elements of contemporary Economic Development theory – first, a focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) outcomes as well as economic objectives; and second a focus on inclusivity and participation by industries and communities in structured co-design processes."

​Council strategic planning and economic development manager Neil Henry said the award was "fantastically pleasing".

"One of the things this conference has reminded me is how long you've got to work at things," Henry said.

"The smart part of smart+connected is getting locals who know things, the strategy comes from the people that are already here."

