Owners sell remaining shares of Marlborough Tour Company after 25 years

A high-profile Marlborough tourism company has changed hands with long-term owners Sue and Chris Godsiff announcing their retirement.

The Marlborough Tour Company owners have sold the remaining half of their shares to the Burkhart family which bought a 50 per cent stake 18 months ago.

The group operates several businesses including Furneaux Lodge, Punga Cove, Cougar Line and the Pelorus Mail Boat.

"We've done our dash at MTC and the Burkharts will put their mark on it, that would be difficult with me still being there, so it's a mutual and beneficial arangement," Chris Godsiff said.

"I'm not going to be up to much for the next few months, I'll just smell the roses and make some plans and see what eventuates."

"I'm looking forward to using my campervan and buying a classic boat."

Chris Godsiff said it was not quite the plan "for all this to happen quite so soon".

Trevor Burkhart Celebrating the new era of Marlborough Tour Company Trevor Burkhart, left, Gary Pauley, Chris Godsiff, Sue Godsiff, Dennis Burkhart and Tony deReeper, in 2018.

"But it was convenient and they [the Burkharts'] can take it to another level," Chris said.

He said since the Burkharts' came on board, it gave them "quite a bit of capital" allowing strategic purchases.

The company remained fully owned by Marlborough locals.

"We've got some very loyal staff still gainfully employed at MTC, and our two boys (Ryan and Ben) as well," he said.

Derek Flynn Punga Cove Resort, one of the purchases made by the Marlborough Tour Company since the Burkharts came on board.

"People like Scott McKenzie, he's been there 18 odd years now, so it's good that a local family has purchased it, it's nice that it's remained in Marlborough ownership and so have all of the purchases we've made, it's a good Marlborough story."

Marlborough Tour Company board director Dennis Burkhart said Sue and Chris had done a phenomenal job over a long period of time building the company to where they could now "springboard into the future".

DEREK FLYNN/STUFF Chris and Sue Godsiff pictured outside Old St Mary's Convent in 2016.

A new chief executive officer will soon join the company.

Dennis Burkhart said the public face of each business would continue unchanged.

"Our business is providing the platform upon which visitors can experience the best of Marlborough," he said.



"We have a marine background and so the old saying 'a rising tide lifts all ships' make real sense to us.

"Working with the region's operators, and Destination Marlborough, we are confident that we can make a meaningful contribution to that goal."