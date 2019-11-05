Auckland cosmetic company says sheep placenta cream is a best-seller

An animal placenta supplier based in Hawke's Bay was surprised Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern didn't know about the international success of her product.

At the ASEAN Summit in Bangkok, Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha commended New Zealand on producing sheep placenta cream as a value-adding agricultural product. But neither Ardern nor her Minister of Agriculture Damien O'Connor, had heard of it.

Agri-Lab Co-Products founder Angela Payne said her company produced 100 tonnes of liquid and powder animal placenta each year for several international cosmetics companies based in the United States and South Korea. Her company had a turnover of $2.5 million last year.

Payne said she was surprised Ardern and O'Connor had not heard of sheep placenta, considering the popularity of New Zealand animal products overseas.

The product is usually marketed as an anti-ageing cosmetic.

"I was very surprised by the way she fielded the question and she didn't jump on the fact that we produced the best sheep in the world and our clean, green status makes us a natural choice for any product that comes from sheep," Payne said.

"It's not a product that is embraced by mainstream, white, middle-class New Zealanders, but its benefits are well known among many cultures around the world."

SUPPLIED Agri-Lab Co-Products founder Angela Payne has invited Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to visit her placenta-producing lab in the Hawkes Bay.

Payne invited Ardern and O'Connor to visit her laboratory to see the production of animal placenta.

Auckland-based cosmetics brand Nature's Beauty was also cashing in on the product, and said its sheep placenta cream was a best seller.

Nature's Beauty marketing supervisor Sharon Tam said the little-known product was a popular purchase among its Chinese and South East Asian customer base.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Sheep placenta is used in anti-aging products because its rich in collagen.

Tam said it was marketed towards older Asian tourists as an anti-aging product.

"The image and reputation of New Zealand is good in Asian countries. People trust health and beauty products from here," Tam said.

"The sheep placenta cream makes about 30 per cent of our sales, and then equally popular is our lanolin and manuka honey products."

Sheep placenta products can range from $18 to $80 depending on how much of the extract is in it.

Nature's Beauty uses liquid sheep placenta extract in its cosmetics produced by Genesis Biolaboratory.

SCREENSHOT Nature's Beauty has been selling sheep placenta cream for more than 23 years.

The lab's managing director, Stephen Parsons, said the sheep placenta was collected from meat companies mostly in the North Island, frozen and shipped to Christchurch to be made into the extract.

Parsons wasn't surprised Ardern hadn't heard of the product as it was a specific niche in the health and beauty market.

"It's been an Asian-centric health and beauty product for sometime, it doesn't really get any traction in the western world," Parsons said.

"It's popularity has been stable for the most part. Every now and then it'll get some media buzz when a celebrity says they use it."

AP Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon has endorsed NZ sheep placenta in the past.

In 2012 sheep placenta made headlines when a celebrity dermatologist said he used New Zealand sheep placentas on fashion designer and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, then again in 2014 when Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon endorsed the product.

Like Payne's business, Genesis Biolaboratory has also been making placenta extract for nearly two decades.

Since sheep placenta is a thin, lightweight membrane and extracted into a water soluble solution, one sheep's placenta would not go very far unless very little was used in a product.