Mum of ex-All Black Andrew Hore dies on Central Otago farm

The mother of former All Black Andrew Hore has died at the family's farm in Central Otago.

Jim Hore, a third-generation farmer at Stonehenge in Central Otago, was shutting a gate on the farm when his wife of 47 years, Sue Hore, fell off the motorbike on Saturday about 9.15am.

"She just fell out of the bike, I don't know whether she took a turn or not, [there were] no words or anything."

Robyn Edie Jim Hore says his wife's death was a "freak bloody accident". (File photo).

He tried calling his daughter-in-law, former Silver Fern Belinda Colling, and his two sons, but was unable to get through to them.​

READ MORE: Workplace death on rural Central Otago property

He then called emergency services and tried CPR, but knew the worst had happened.

Kim Bowden Former All Black Andrew Hore, right, with his father, Jim Hore.

"She didn't even move, didn't even make a noise ... she just died instantly.

"I had poor cellphone coverage, I didn't want to leave her lying by herself so I just battled it out."

Jim Hore said it was unclear what caused his wife's death, with the family waiting for autopsy results on Monday. The motorbike was stationary at the time of the incident, he said.

"It was just a freak bloody accident."

The last few days had been "terrible", he said.

"The biggest thing about it is she's not an invalid in a wheelchair, I couldn't put up with that and neither could she."

Police and WorkSafe are making inquiries into Sue Hore's death.