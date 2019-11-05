Arcadia Station near Queenstown for sale for $15-20m

Arcadia Station near Queenstown is for sale for the first time in its entirety since 1951.

Sir Ian McKellen described it as his favourite place on earth – now Arcadia Station near Queenstown is for sale, priced in a range of $15-20 million.

And if Gandalf does not buy his preferred paradise of Middle Earth, other famous names could be lining up for it.

According to Ray White real estate agent Bas Smith, energy drink company Red Bull and film director Sir Peter Jackson have in the past expressed interest in the property.

"There were hundreds of shoots for Lord of the Rings done in the area over four years. Sir Ian just loved that end of the lake."

Sited at Glenorchy near the head of Lake Wakatipu, the farm is a rolling 257-hectare sheep and beef property with a storied history.

Surrounded by towering mountains and endowed with an expansive 1.4-kilometre lake frontage, the property is a regular first pick as a movie and advertising location.

SUPPLIED The view from Arcadia Station looking up the Dart Valley, with Mt Nox towering above to the left and Mt Chaos in the background.

The main accommodation is Arcadia House, a rambling 11-bedroom mansion built using native red beech for wealthy Englishman Joseph Fenn in 1906, part of which is lived in by present owner Jim Veint.

Supplied Sir Ian McKellen as Gandalf in the Lord of The Rings. A large number of scenes for the epic trilogy were shot in the area.

Smith described it as a "solid as a rock sprawling house" but requiring significant renovation because the family had not lived in parts of it for 20 years.

Veint's parents Lloyd and Muriel Veint bought Arcadia in 1951 and it has been in the family ever since. It was once a much more extensive farm, with land leased up nearby valleys.

"For the last 20 years it's been a hobby farm more or less, but the owner has made a living off it.

"It's a hard farm to value. It has a 21-ha rural visitor accommodation zone, which has high potential for development with a 12-metre height allowance so you could build a hotel or lodge on the site," Smith said.

The rural accommodation zone had been consented and was waiting for the new owner to put roads and power in.

SUPPLIED The 11-bedroom homestead on Arcadia Station, built out of native red beech milled in the area.

There are also 12 consented residential sites and four lifestyle sections, with the titles subject to conditions.

SUPPLIED Looking from the Dart River over Arcadia Station towards the head of Lake Wakatipu.

Besides the main homestead, there is a four-bedroom shepherd's cottage.

In the past a number of people had expressed interest in buying some or all of the property.

"In typical New Zealand farmer style, until now he has just never wanted to sell it. He's turned down numerous offers," Smith said.