Households on $100,000-plus increasingly feel they have 'only just enough' money

The proportion of households who say they have enough or more than enough money has increased from 51 per cent in 2008 to 63 per cent in 2018.

New data from Stats NZ shows that while New Zealanders generally are feeling a bit more comfortably off, some of the richest are feeling the squeeze.

The General Social Survey asks people whether they have not enough, only just enough or more than enough money to meet their everyday needs.

The proportion with enough or more than enough has increased from 51 per cent in 2008 to 63 per cent in 2018.

In 2008, 15 per cent said they did not have enough to meet their everyday needs, But last year that was 9.8 per cent.

But about a quarter of people with household income between $100,001 and $150,000 said they had only just enough, and 17 per cent of those earning more than $150,000.

This was up from one in five and one in nine, respectively, in 2014.

About 4 per cent of each income bracket said they did not have enough.

On a personal income basis, 12.2 per cent of those earning more than $70,000 said they had only just enough and 2.4 per cent said not enough.

Debrin Foxcroft/Stuff What annual household income do you need to live comfortably in New Zealand and what needs to change?

"People who felt they had enough or more than enough money to meet everyday needs also felt more satisfied with life overall than those who felt they didn't have enough money," wellbeing and housing statistics manager Claire Bretherton said.

"In 2008 and 2009, at around the time of the global financial crisis, unemployment in New Zealand was rising sharply and this may have had an impact on how New Zealanders felt about their own financial wellbeing," Bretherton said.

"The unemployment rate reached a peak in September 2012 and has been trending downwards ever since."

In 2018, 48 per cent of renters felt they had enough or more than enough money to meet everyday needs, up from 37 per cent in 2008. This coincides with a decrease in the proportion of renters saying they didn't have enough money, from around 26 per cent in 2008 to 17 per cent in 2018.

Despite these improvements, renters remained over twice as likely as homeowners to say they didn't have enough money to meet everyday needs.

"Other Stats NZ data shows renters face higher housing costs as a proportion of their household income than homeowners. This may be why a greater share of renters felt worse off financially," Bretherton said.

Brad Olsen, an economist at Infometrics, said the general trend towards people feeling better off was probably due to a combination of lower interest rates, higher wages, higher unemployment and house price growth.

"Lower interest rates will certainly mean that most people have a higher disposable income, after serving their mortgage, than they otherwise would have. However, house prices have still gone up over that time, so the absolute impact might not be as great.

"Incomes have continued to grow as wages have increased, with median household income nationally growing by around 4 per cent a year over the last decade to $85,000 in 2018. What's even more important is that employment has continued to grow, with low unemployment signalling that there are more Kiwis in work, meaning more people are able to support themselves and their families.

"Higher house prices over the period often also make people feel wealthier, as they have higher equity sitting behind them - a house of greater value than it used to be. This feeling often makes people spend more and feel more comfortable about their financial position, as long as they can afford their mortgage repayments.@

He said, despite the data, there were conversations around the country about the rising cost of things such as petrol, insurance, rent and housing.

"With these rising costs being undeniable across the country, and a softer outlook expected for employment, this position could reverse soon, with more households feel that rising costs are outpacing rising wages."