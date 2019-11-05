How first-home buyers could get a property investor to help buy a house

Amy Wilkes, left, says the platform can help buyers and investors.

Property investors are often thought of as the enemy of first-home buyers – competing in auction rooms and snapping up properties with cash offers.

But a new platform is offering to pair first-timers with investors to get in the door, and the founder says it should pay off for both sides.

Levridge launched on Tuesday, founded by financial adviser Amy Wilkes.

It matches investors who have money to pay a 20 per cent deposit on a property with buyers who want to purchase but who are struggling to fund the deposit.

The two parties then work together on when, where and what to buy.

The buyer then services the mortgage, and pays the rates, everyday maintenance and insurance, "everything as though they own it fully".

When the house is sold, the two parties split the capital gains, or share the losses, equally.

Both parties are locked in for at least five years but the deal can continue indefinitely if required.

If the buyer eventually wants to buy the investor out, they pay the equivalent of 20 per cent of the value of the property at that point.

First home buyers have had to mortgage to the hilt to get into a first home.

The investor would not be listed on the title but there would be a deed noting their beneficial interest and they would be listed as a second mortgagee behind the bank.

"The Levridge co-ownership model helps first-home buyers into the property they want, with very little requirements and limitations on what and where they can buy. It also provides for everyday investors who want to boost their retirement savings without taking on a hefty mortgage or the strain of being a landlord," Wilkes said.

"Too many young Kiwis are struggling to raise a deposit to buy their first home, and too many mature New Zealanders are nearing retirement without sufficient funds to retire comfortably. It dawned on me that instead of playing the blame game, these two different groups of people could actually help each other get closer to financial security. Levridge is a solution for New Zealanders at both ends of the property and investment lifecycle."

She said it should be "capital gains without the hassle" for the investor.

A five-year minimum term had been selected because there had not been a five-year period in which values had fallen, she said.

Wilkes said it was currently possible for buyers to get a loan with a deposit as low as 5 per cent but in most cases that left them with a mortgage that was hard to service, particularly once low-equity margins and fees were added.

"Effectively it is bringing people together so they an help one another.

ABIGAIL DOUGHERTY/STUFF Levridge founder Amy Wilkes said a five-year period was decided upon because historically prices had not dropped over that timeframe.

"There are different generations perfectly aligned to help each other."

Some older people were scared of buying an investment property themselves or did not want the hassle of tenants, she said.

The site said that, if an owner were to get into financial difficulty, in the worst case Levridge would try to look for a new buyer to take over the property alongside the investor. "Of course there are no guarantees."

An agreement between the parties will cover the terms and conditions. If a buyer wanted to do a property up then they would need to have the investor agree.

If the investor was not willing to share the costs equally, the buyer would need to keep a record of the costs and be reimbursed when the property was sold.

Levridge charges a fee of 1 per cent for the service.