'Shooting star' satellite launched by Rocket Lab expected to generate controversy

Rocket Lab's next mission will transport a satellite into space that is designed to create artificial "shooting stars".

The satellite owned by Japanese company ALE is one of seven satellites due to be deployed during Rocket Lab's ninth orbital mission during a launch window that opens on November 25.

Rocket Lab said the ALE-2 satellite aimed to create human-made shooting stars by simulating re-entering meteor particles.

SUPPLIED Rocket Lab is launching seven satellites on its next mission, and one is expected to generate debate.

Spokeswoman Morgan Bailey said it understood the shooting stars were designed both for visual entertainment and for research purposes.

Rocket Lab courted controversy when it launched its own artificial "humanity star" into orbit in January last year, during its first orbital mission.

The humanity star was deemed to be of "national interest" by the National government and its launch was approved by then-economic development minister Simon Bridges.

But some astronomers complained about the potential for the satellite – which has since re-entered the atmosphere and burnt up – interfering with their observations.

Michael Brown, an astronomer at the California Institute of Technology, labelled the humanity star "space graffiti".

SUPPLIED Rocket Lab founder Peter Beck has courted controversy over the use of space previously, with the launch last year of its "humanity star".

Bailey said ALE-2 had been approved by the Government, which needs to sign off on the launch of all payloads from New Zealand.

Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford, and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment which provides advice on launch approvals, have been contacted for comment.

Unlike the humanity star, ALE-2 is owned by a customer, rather than Rocket Lab itself, and Bailey did not expect it to generate controversy.

It was ALE's second such satellite and the artificial shooting stars it released would be visible for a "matter of seconds", she said.

Earthsky.org reported that ALE's first satellite, launched in January, would release its tiny pellets into the atmosphere early next year in the skies over Hiroshima.

The satellite was capable of producing 20 to 30 separate showers, each consisting of about 20 "shooting stars", it said.

It reported that ALE aimed to provide "shooting stars on demand" by stockpiling pellets that could be delivered around the world "basically turning the sky into a giant canvas".

Spacelegalissues.com reported that ALE's plans "will not fail to make debate".

It argued artificial shooting stars were legal but "highly debatable on the moral, ecological, legal and political levels".

The other five satellites due to be launched on Rocket Lab's next mission include two Hungarian satellites designed to test new thermal insulation materials and to measure man-made electromagnetic radiation.

The others are a German flight-tracking satellite, a Spanish satellite design to provide connectivity for internet devices, and two satellites designed to support communications in space.