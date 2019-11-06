First finance companies, then Ross Asset Management: Investor wants justice

Bruce Tichbon put more than $400,000 into Ross Asset Management, expecting the investment to be short-term.

When Bruce Tichbon sold his family home and invested the $415,000 proceeds with Ross Asset Management, he didn't expect it to be a long-term investment.

The money was to be reinvested in another property, and was only to be looked after by David Ross in the interim.

Then, in 2012, the Financial Markets Authority raided the Ross Asset Management offices and that plan fell apart.

Ross was revealed to be running the biggest Ponzi scheme that the country had ever seen. Investors lost about $115 million.

READ MORE:

* Investors launch legal action against ANZ as bankers of Ponzi scheme

* Ross Asset Management claw back hits inheritance a decade later

* Ponzi scheme law proposal to protect investors

For Tichbon, it was the third blow. He'd earlier lost $50,000 each in two finance company collapses.

Tichbon has so far received only 19.57 per cent of his initial investment back. He hasn't been able to buy another property and that Wellington house he sold is "probably worth $1 million".

"The opportunity cost to me has been immense."

But what he's been most upset about has been the way unpicking Ross's affairs has been handled. Ross was bad, he said, but the legal system was worse.

While Tichbon and others were left with nothing, some Ross investors received significant payouts before the collapse.

Liquidators have taken some of them to court seeking to claw back proceeds made on Ross investments.

RNZ Hundreds of ponzi scheme victims have come forward claiming to be owed up to $45 million, after an Auckland businessman suddenly died, precipitating the company's collapse.

​Now Tichbon is angry new rules will reduce the rights of investors in his situation further.

The Government is introducing new laws to cover insolvency, including increased rights for people who have vouchers and gift cards for failed businesses.

It will reduce the period during which unrelated party creditors can be required to pay back amounts received from a business being liquidated, from two years to six months.

Commerce Minister Kris Faafoi acknowledged that would reduce the amount that could be clawed back from investors who successfully withdrew money from a Ponzi scheme.

"This will have the effect of reducing the amount available to be shared amongst other investors and, therefore, increase the differences in the losses between different classes of investor."

Tichbon said small investors had been let down again.

He represented people in the Ross Asset Management Investors Group who had spent 50 years building up a farm, sold it and put the money with Ross.

"It's gone. The future they had worked for all their working lives has gone… I've talked to 70-year-olds going back to work to try to get some money. It is their retirement, their nest eggs, their trips to see their grandchildren, all gone.

"Even though small investors in this country have lost billions to investment fraudsters over the past decade the Government seems to be intent on making the situation worse.

"The Minister must explain why he was previously committed to reform of this country's unjust Ponzi recovery law, or the lack of it ...Then without notice has done a complete back flip."

The Government had earlier proposed recovering all money invested in a Ponzi and then redistributed across all investors according to how much they had invested, he said. In that scenario, Ross investors would have got between 60 per cent and 70 per cent back.

"The Minister should also explain why he did not consider an insurance scheme to better protect small investors from investment fraud, as has been in place for 50 years in the USA."

Faafoi said in his cabinet paper that MBIE released a discussion document last year that included a regulatory solution that would have provided for more equitable treatment of different classes of investors.

"I have since put this work on hold, for two reasons. First, I did not want to delay progress on the reforms outlined in this paper, which taken together, will significantly improve insolvency law," Faafoi said.

"Second, most submitters did not consider it to be a high priority issue. Although many submitters acknowledged that there are issues with applying the voidable transactions regime to Ponzi schemes, the detriments associated with retaining the status quo are relatively low because: There are very few Ponzi schemes. There have been one or two a year, on average, over the last decade; the costs of a bespoke regime could be out-of-proportion to the size of the problem; and although the proposed regime would be fairer, the law is clear, so liquidators know what they are required to do and investors know where they stand."

Damien Grant, of Waterstone Insolvency, said the reduction from two years to six months would mean the degree of recovery from a Ponzi scheme was incredibly small.

"The degree of recovery from Ponzi schemes is always incredibly small.

"If you look at the economic reality of a Ponzi scheme, I understand why Faafoi is saying the Ponzi stuff is complicated and we'll kick the can down the road. He's not putting a stake through the heart of this thing, simply saying not now."

But he said Ponzi scheme law reform needed to happen. As it stood, it created an incentive for investors who discovered they were in one to withdraw their money immediately.