Unemployment rises to 4.2% but wages up

Unemployment is on the rise but under-employment among part-time workers has fallen, Statistics NZ has reported.

Unemployment jumped to 4.2 per cent at the end of September, Statistics NZ has reported.

The figure, which is seasonally adjusted, was up from 3.9 per cent at the end of June.

However, the seasonally-adjusted "underutilisation" rate, which is a broader measure of under-employment, fell to 10.4 per cent, which was its lowest level since June 2008, Statistics NZ reported.



Statistics senior manager Paul Pascoe played down the significant of the increase in the headline unemployment rate.

READ MORE:

* Soaring domestic airfares and higher rents help hold up inflation at 1.5%

* Kiwi workers in hot seat as unemployment down, wages up

"While the unemployment rate has returned to the level seen in the March 2019 quarter, it has largely been tracking down since late 2012," he said.

"Labour market data is most useful when placed in the context of a time series."

The fall in underutilisation was driven by a drop in the number of under-employed people who worked part-time were looking to work more hours, he said.

The seasonally-adjusted number of people who were underutilised fell by 18,000, to 295,000 at the end of September.

That marked the first time since March 2009 that the number of underutilised people had been below 300,000.

The seasonally-adjusted employment rate, which measures the proportion of working-age adults who are in employment, remained steady at 67.5 per cent.

The labour cost index, which measures changes in salaries and wage rates, including overtime, increased 2.4 per cent during the year to September 30, Statistics NZ said.