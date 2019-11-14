Banana blossom 'fish' and chips on the menu

Stuff reporter Josephine Franks tries a new take on a Kiwi classic. (Video first published on 14 November 2019)

Some people might find the idea of tucking into a deep fried flower hard to swallow but banana blossom 'fish' and chips are proving popular at one Auckland eatery.

Wise Boys Burgers added the floral touch to its menu late last month and was the first takeaway shop to offer the vegan alternative to a Kiwi classic, owner Luke Burrows said.

Burrows and his brother, Wise Boys co-owner Tim, were introduced to banana blossom fish when a friend began serving it at her cafe.

"It's not very common here yet but it's gaining popularity as a vegan option overseas," he said.

READ MORE:

* Gourmet chippy doesn't need fish to taste success

* Can plant-based food actually substitute for real tucker?

* McDonalds to launch vegan McNuggets

"It's similar to jackfruit, which is used as instead of meat in a lot of things."

Wise Boys bought the blossoms in cans and they were beer battered and deep fried on site at the 100 per cent vegan burger bar.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Not all is as it seems with these 'fish' and chips.

The result was something flaky, coated in something crispy, although in a taste test alongside a piece of gurnard, most people would suspect something fishy was going on, he said.

"You'd be able to tell the difference but you'd enjoy it.

"It's not trying to be fish, just like our burgers aren't trying to be meat, but it's delicious in its own right."

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Wise Boys owners Luke, left, and Tim Burrows, say their vegan fish and chips have been popular.

The 'fish' had gone down well with customers, Burrows said.

"There's been quite a bit of excitement, it's been received really well."