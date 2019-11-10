Apple leading the way on privacy

OPINION: Usually, when a website updates its privacy page, it's a bit of a non-story, right? This time it's different. Why? Because Apple has done it. Why? Because Apple is one of the few technology companies that is leading the way on digital privacy.

Before we go any further, let's take a look at why your data is so important.

The famous story of Tim Cook refusing to provide the FBI with backdoor access to the San Bernardino shooter's iPhone always comes to mind when anyone mentions "Apple" and "privacy" in the same sentence.

The example above sounds bad, doesn't it? It's definitely unfortunate. But it also, sort of, provides the perfect scenario for why you should value your privacy so much.

In this example, the lines between good and bad are easy for all to see. The San Bernardino shooter is in the wrong and the Feds wanted to bring him to justice. The case here for Apple granting the FBI backdoor access is easy to lend your support to.

But Apple stood firm, and oddly, I think we should respect the company even more for that as it sets a precedent.

What about when things are more nuanced? Would you feel the same way if, hypothetically, Apple provided US immigration officers with a simple method to access your iPhone's sensitive data when you land in America? I know I wouldn't rush out to buy a new iPhone if this were the case.

Worse still, what if a government suddenly passed a law that made reading certain news websites illegal. Would you want your phone manufacturer to be so easy-osy with your device's private data then?

That's an extreme and unlikely scenario, of course. But with technology becoming more integrated in our daily lives, it highlights the need for us to start taking our digital privacy seriously.

While banning certain news sources may seem about George Orwell, there are plenty of data-related threats that are a lot closer to becoming reality.

Take location data as an example. Your phone, or smartwatch, is probably with you 24-7. Imagine how valuable that tracking data is in the wrong hands

Should things take a turn for the worse with the political protests in Chile and Hong Kong right now, their governments could (again hypothetically) start making arrests, or worse, simply by looking at the location data of its citizens.

How do you feel about tech companies abiding the requests of law-enforcement agencies now?

And what if I were to tell you that Google actively collects the location data of all its users and. Google owns Android, by the way. It's worse than that. Multiple reports surfaced last year stating that Google (somehow) continues to collect location data even if its users had specifically told it not to.

And while this doesn't suggest that Google is ready and willing to sell this data to evil governments. The fact your location data is stored is still a problem. It means your data is just one hack away from falling into the wrong hands.

All of the above is a long way of saying something quite simple. Your privacy matters. Which is why Apple giving its the privacy page on its website is a big deal.

The features Apple have implemented are an even bigger deal. Apple is continuously moving away from storing data about its users.

Location data, your most valuable data, is now processed on individual Apple devices (where possible). Users can also turn off edit with third-party apps have access to location services on iOS devices.

There's heaps more too.

Take the relatively new feature sign in with Apple. The idea itself is nothing new. Google, Facebook, Twitter and even LinkedIn offer similar services. But Apple's twist on the ease-of-use feature adds an optional layer of privacy.

Users can choose a mode called hide my email, which will create a unique, private one-use relay email address - something like 56tr9k16b2@privaterelay.appleid.com - and this acts as a buffer between your Apple ID and the third-party website you're signing up to.

Crucially, Apple does not read or process any of the content of the email messages that pass through this relay service, except to perform industry-standard spam filtering.

Want to find out more? Then take a look at apple.com/privacy/ it's the most interesting and mind-blowing privacy page you're ever going to read.

But the short takeaway is this: Apple is leading the way when it comes to digital privacy, allowing users to take a more active role in deciding what they do and don't want to share.

My advice: Share as little data as you can. Why wouldn't you?