Kathmandu and Cactus Outdoor launch New Zealand made merino t-shirts

Kathmandu and Cactus Outdoor on a mission to prove NZ made is possible in the clothing industry.

New Zealand can rebuild its clothing manufacturing industry but it's going to require investment, says one of the men behind Kathmandu's certified NZ Made merino tees.

Cactus Outdoor and Kathmandu have teamed up to produce a merino T-shirt that has been designed, developed, cut, sewn and packaged in New Zealand, using merino wool farmed on high country stations in the South Island.

The Kathmandu merino tee will be launched on Buy NZ Made Day on November 21.

But while the T-shirts have been certified as "Buy NZ Made", part of the wool processing had to be sent off-shore because there was no-one in New Zealand who could do it.

Cactus Outdoor co-founder and director Ben Kepes said his mission was to support local manufacturing and to show companies that it was possible to compete against cheap imports.

SUPPLIED Ben Kepes, Cactus Outdoor and Ben Ryan, from Kathmandu, are bringing in a line of New Zealand made merino t-shirts.

"We have seen the New Zealand apparel industry decimated. The support infrastructure, sewing machine mechanics, training institutions for garment technicians, all those sorts of things have gone so it's very hard to get employees and that sort of economy of scale," Kepes said.

Labour laws and environment laws also made made manufacturing in New Zealand more expensive than other countries.

"But our aims are to keep people employed in New Zealand and to honour the legacy of our industry, reduce the carbon miles that go into apparel and make stuff that lasts a long time," he said.

SUPPLIED Kathmandu is launching a "Buy NZ Made" line of t-shirts made out of merino wool.

Customers were increasingly interested in the provenance of clothing, Kepes said.

"You have a whole industry where stuff is created to be worn one or two times and then thrown out," Kepes said.

"That is just an abomination."

In July, Cactus Outdoor bought clothing manufacturer Albion, allowing the company to produce products on a larger scale.

Kathmandu product general manager Ben Ryan said the merino T-shirt project was in line with the company's values.

The company's success allowed it to take on and support projects that it believed in, he said.

However, while the merino line was focused on provenance and sticking to the "Buy NZ Made" values, the merino wool had to be processed overseas.

"We explored trying to do everything, taking the raw greasy wool tops, carting, spinning, dying and finishing here and we couldn't achieve it. What we did manage to do was to find the closest located company and machines that could deal with it."

The merino was treated and finished close to Melbourne, which was the closest company Kathmandu could find.

SUPPLIED Merino wool was sourced in South Island's high country but had to be sent overseas to be processed.

"At one stage there was an industry that was able to do it here but that has dried up," Ryan said.

The merino T-shirts will be available in store from November 21.

Ryan declined to say just how many items had been made, however, he said the company had made "a significant ongoing commitment to New Zealand merino wool, which we will use across a series of launches in coming months".

Both Ryan and Kepes hoped more Kathmandu products could be made locally in the future.

They also encouraged other companies to consider local manufacturing options.