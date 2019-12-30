What young Kiwis are really spending more on, compared to their parents' generation

From lazy to entitled, we've broken down some of the most common myths about millennials in the workplace.

This story was first published in November

Perceptions of modern young people as big spenders who cannot buy a house because they're spending too much time brunching are not backed by data, economists say.

Analysis of information from Statistics New Zealand's Household Economic Survey allows a comparison of spending patterns between generations.

Compared to 2010 and 1990, young people now spend more of their income on transport and housing than previous generations did, but less on alcoholic beverages, cigarettes and clothing.

Everyone now spends more on eating out at restaurants than their predecessors, and more on health costs.

READ MORE:

* Generation X are like 'second rate sandwich fillings', so what have they achieved?

* Why are New Zealand homes so pricey? It has nothing to do with avocados

* Building consent numbers hit record last seen in 1970s

* Young people 'expect to end up poorer' but it's not all gloom

dolgachov/123RF Young people now spend more of their income on transport and housing than previous generations did.

People aged 25 to 34 now spend 5 per cent more of their income on housing costs than those their age did in 2010, and people in the 35 to 44-year-old age range spend 6 per cent more.

Economist Shamubeel Eaqub said, in some areas, such as clothing and furniture, prices had fallen so even if people were buying more, they could spend less of their income to do so. "You only have to spend a smaller portion of your income to buy clothes from Asos."

Across all age brackets the amount spent on household furnishings has fallen. The decrease is the greatest in the oldest age bracket, where the proportion of spending has fallen more than 8 per cent.

Eaqub said there was nothing in the data to suggest young people were spending more frivolously than earlier generations had at the same age.

"Gen X and Millennials spend a lot less on drinking and smoking than the Baby Boomers did."

Over that same period, the price of alcohol and tobacco has increased almost 170 per cent.

UNSPLASH Perceptions of big spending young brunchers aren't backed by data.

Modern New Zealanders save more of their income than those who responded to surveys in 2010 and 1990. Eaqub said that was probably partly due to KiwiSaver and partly the global financial crisis, which had spooked households into putting more money aside.

"The data is kind of what I would expect to see – younger people spending a lot more on housing themselves and moving themselves around."

Gareth Kiernan said it was noticeable that younger people were spending more on rent than older generations at present, and the purchase of vehicles.

Those aged 15 to 24 were spending 55 per cent more than average on new vehicles, which made up almost 9 per cent of their spending. "[It's] partly understandable, but does it need to be so high?"

Modern 15-to-24-year-olds spent 20 per cent more than the "average" on eating out and restaurant meals but that was still only about 5.8 per cent of their total spending.

"Put it this way, if I'm earning $52,000 a year and spending 1 per cent more on takeaways, that's $10 more per week on takeaways," Kiernan said.

"It's hardly going to break the bank, or be the difference between me being able to save the deposit for a house or not. Add in the fact that pretty much all age groups are spending more on eating out and any assertion of profligacy becomes even more tenuous."

Eating out made up 3.9 per cent of retirees' total spending, although those aged 65-plus spent 49 per cent less than average on restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food.

PHIL DOYLE/STUFF People in their 30s and 40s spend more on groceries than other age groups, but that's probably because they're feeding kids.

"In other words, 65-plus-year-olds still like to eat out almost as much as younger people, but have to be a bit more choosy about when they do it," he said.

"A lot of the results you see are simply driven by the age and stage of life that people are at, particularly in terms of stuff like rents or homeownership, healthcare, or education."

People aged 25 to 34 were spending 85 per cent more than average on rent, although it was only 14.1 per cent of their total spending compared to almost 20 per cent for the younger age brackets.

Kiernan said retirees spent almost a third less than average on transport but that was probably driven by their use of Gold Card discounts.

Comments have now closed.