Websites caught fraudulently selling New Zealand electronic travel authorities

Immigration NZ has forced the closure of at least one website fraudulently selling electronic travel authorities.

Since ETAs became compulsory for visitors from about 60 countries on October 1, Immigration has so far processed 500,000 applications, most of them in minutes.

It has already warned about unofficial third party ETA sites charging hugely inflated fees and INZ general manager enablement Stephen Dunstan said a small number of those sites had proved to be fraudulent.

INZ has taken legal action, including cease and desist letters, and that has so far resulted in one site being taken down.

123RF Scammers have been fleecing some travellers from about 60 visa-waiver countries who now need an electronic travel authority.

Anyone concerned about the validity of their ETA should go back to the site they purchased it through, Dunstan said.

"INZ is unable to assist in those circumstances, as the transaction is between the traveller and the site they used,"

The official government website (www.immigration.govt.nz/nzeta) or ETA mobile app charge $12 and $9 respectively for an ETA, and also collect the $35 international visitor levy.



"Travellers shouldn't need to fork out more money than the official cost and should make sure that they aren't being misled into paying more," said Dunstan.



Belgium woman Nadine Vandenbosch contacted Stuff to say she was furious to discover an unofficial site had charged her $99 for an ETA.

She reported the site to INZ and was trying to reverse her credit card payment.

INZ tells travellers to allow 72 hours for ETA processing but says most applications are dealt with in minutes.

However, delays in issuing the travel authorities have given conference organiser Tracey Thomas some anxious moments.

He said speakers booked to appear at a conference later this week had waited about 12 days for their ETAs and were worried they might have to cancel, but after he called INZ, the authorities were issued on Friday.

A conference organiser trying to come to New Zealand for a familiarisation visit had waited 10 to 12 days for his ETA, and in the end he had to send someone else in his place, Thomas said.

"It didn't give him a lot of confidence. In the first week of December he has 100 international people coming to Wellington, they [the ETAs] will probably come through fine, but it does make you nervous if the conference organiser can't get one."

1232rf Immigration NZ took a lenient approach for the first month of a new compulsory ETA, but is now insisting passengers have one before boarding a plane or cruise ship to New Zealand.

American Sherda​ Allard is due to arrive in New Zealand for a holiday in mid December.



She emailed Stuff concerned that while her husband's ETA was approved within hours on October 23, her ETA application remained in "pending" status three weeks later despite multiple calls and emails to INZ.

On one occasion Allard said she was advised to reapply and repay the fee, or continue to wait while her complaint was referred to the ETA department, and on another she was told there was a problem with the system which could not keep up with applications.

Allard received her ETA after Stuff approached INZ for comment.

It confirmed a small number of ETA requests made during a technology upgrade had been stuck in the system and it was processing them manually.