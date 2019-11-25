Auckland port move: Helen Clark and John Key back Northport initiative

Former prime ministers Helen Clark and Sir John Key are part of Waterfront 2029 - a new campaign backing the relocation of Auckland's port to Marsden Point, near Whangārei.

This article was first published by RNZ and is republished with permission.

Former prime ministers Helen Clark and Sir John Key have joined forces in support of relocating Auckland's port to Whangārei.

The pair are part of Waterfront 2029 - a new campaign backing Northport, at Marsden Point near Whangārei.

Clark and Key spent their political careers on opposite sides of the political divide but are now collaborating on a social media campaign being rolled out by Waterfront 2029.

READ MORE:

* Auckland port move: CEO decries 'made up facts' by pro-move group

* Auckland port move criticised in two reviews

* Auckland port move: Review claims 'omissions and flawed logic' in plan

* Auckland port's future: study chair tackles Goff criticism

* Auckland port move: Study favours $10b plan to shift hub to Northport

Auckland Council Auckland Council's plan for the city centre, including public transport, waterfront changes for the America's Cup, and green spaces. Published November 1, 2018.

While neither the government nor the National Party have picked a side at this point, New Zealand First has long campaigned for the shift.

A Waterfront 2029 spokesperson, Michael Goldwater, said Auckland had a once-in-a-generation opportunity to unlock the values of its waterfront for its people and ratepayers.

"Great waterfront cities grow around ports," Goldwater said.

"But as those cities grow, their ports move to less densely populated areas and less expensive land. Auckland is now decades behind. The time has come to stop the endless report writing and for our government to make final decisions about the future."

Supplied Containers being loaded on to rail wagons at Ports of Auckland.

Goldwater said no further development of Auckland's used-car and container port was viable.

Clark said the move would be a win-win for both Northland and Auckland.

She said it would provide regional development and employment benefits for Northland and could realise benefits for the development of Auckland as a world-class city.

Key said it was a sensible initiative.

This article was first published by RNZ and is republished with permission.