Taranaki real estate agent 'pocketed' rent, bond money from properties he managed

A Taranaki real estate agent has been found guilty of stealing bonds and rent payments from properties he was hired to manage.

Chris Wright, formerly of Century21 in New Plymouth, admitted to one of his victims that he had pocketed bonds and rent.

The Real Estate Authority Disciplinary Tribunal said Wright was guilty of disgraceful conduct.

Wright surrendered his licence before the full extent of his offending had been revealed.

The tribunal found that in multiple instances Wright failed to lodge bonds with Tenancy Services.

Wright also had tenants pay rent into his personal account.

When challenged about missing rent money, Wright admitted to one landlord that he had "pocketed it", the tribunal found.

JIM RICE/STUFF Former real estate agent Chris Wright pocketed rent and bonds, the Real Estate Disciplinary Tribunal found.

Tribunal members said in their decision that Wright would have lost his licence had he not surrendered it first.

Tribunal chairmwoman Pamela Andrews said Wright had failed to engage with the disciplinary process in good faith.

"Mr Wright has a professional obligation to engage with the proceeding, and to do so in a professional manner, showing respect to the tribunal, the authority, and any person engaged on behalf of the authority," Andrews said.

"Mr Wright's communications with the tribunal show a complete lack of respect for the authority and its solicitors. That attitude will not be tolerated. Mr Wright has consistently failed to comply with the tribunal's directions. That, too, will not be tolerated."

During an initial telephone conference, Wright admitted the charges, the tribunal said. But he failed to provide written confirmation of his admission.

Hearing plans were made by the tribunal on the basis of Wright's admission, however, in response to submissions filed on behalf of the committee which outlined the evidence supporting the charges, Wright sent an email to the tribunal which he said was an "answer to the fake news emails received".

While not addressing specific points raised by the committee, Wright "appeared to indicate that he denied the committee's factual allegations." the tribunal found.

Wright ultimately failed to bring evidence in his defence and only showed up for part of the hearing.

The tribunal ordered Wright to pay $14,890 back to affected landlords and his former agency.