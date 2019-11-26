Saint Clair purchases land in Gimblett Gravels sub-region in Hawke's Bay

A growing demand for Saint Clair vineyard's Bordeaux varieties is behind the company's expansion in Hawke's Bay.

The family owned vineyard, primarily based in Marlborough, has purchased 18 hectares in the Hawke's Bay Gimblett Gravels sub-region, known for its Bordeaux blend varietals and syrah.

Saint Clair Family Estate managing director Neal Ibbotson said the company had been buying grapes from a contract grower in the Gimblett Gravels area for more than 10 years. The wine company already land in the Hawke's Bay and this latest purchase expands their presence in that area.

He said growing demand for the company's Bordeaux varieties drove the purchase.

"Demand for Saint Clair Bordeaux varieties and syrah have been steadily increasing both in New Zealand and in many of our export markets," Ibbotson said.

"Our market distributors see it as a real advantage to be able to purchase Hawke's Bays main varieties alongside the larger selection of Marlborough varieties all from the same producer."

SUPPLIED Saint Clair Family Estate managing director Neal Ibbotson.

The renowned winegrowing Gimblett Gravels sub-region was once under water. The river slowed and dumped gravels and heavier sands that were exposed after a large flood in the 1860s.

The free-draining gravel soils are low in fertility and act as heat storage for the vines, which influenced the fruit flavours.

Ibbotson said the percentage of Bordeaux varieties and syrah that Saint Clair produced was "very small".

"But it's growing rapidly from this small base as more of our markets add these wines to their portfolio," he said. "We are very fortunate that when the Saint Clair winery was designed it was based around many small tanks.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Saint Clair chief winemaker Hamish Clark.

"This gives us the ability to keep each variety and quality level separate, allowing us to extend our portfolio and offer these additional varieties."

The announcement comes in the same month the winery picked up the Wine Society of Australia perpetual trophy for most successful winery of competition at the Sydney International Wine Competition.

Ibbotson said 2019 was proving an exceptional year for Saint Clair with its quality wines being recognised amongst a number of leading international wine competitions.

"The consistency in results has come about through the dedicated team approach both in the vineyard and the winery," Ibbotson said.

Saint Clair Family estate marketing manager Julie Ibbotson said traditionally Saint Clair had been incredibly successful throughout a wide range of international wine shows.

"However being awarded a trophy certainly does not come every day and it is always a surprise and a thrill," she said.

Saint Clair Family Estate Sydney International Wine Competition awards:

TOP 100/BLUE GOLD Saint Clair Pioneer Block 9 Big John Riesling (2018), Aromatic Wines Category

TOP 100/BLUE GOLD Saint Clair Pioneer Block 11 Cell Block Chardonnay (2018), Fuller Bodied Dry

BLUE GOLD Saint Clair Marlborough Premium Pinot Noir (2018), Pinot Noir Wines Category