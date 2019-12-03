House prices offer 'second chance' for big city buyers

Houses are selling fast in Whanganui and skilled workers are in demand.

Buyers in Whanganui are finding they need to act quickly as the city's house prices rise along with population growth.

Nathan Doyle was impressed by houses on offer in the city when he moved from Palmerston North this year.

"Compared to the extremely slim pickings in Palmy, Whanganui is a God-send," he said.

Doyle had been renting in Palmerston North and making a 20-minute commute to Feilding, where he worked as a web developer.

Looking for a new job, Doyle was disappointed by opportunities in Manawatū and decided to broaden his search.

He now works in visual design and marketing at Pacific Helmets, a manufacturing company which has had trouble finding the skilled labour it needs.

Statistics NZ estimates Whanganui's population has reached a new peak of 47,300, notably higher than 2018's census which recorded 45,309 residents in the city.

The city's previous record was in 1997 when it had a population of 46,000.

SUPPLIED Leah and Nathan Doyle found house-huntung in Whanganui easier than Palmerston North.

The market in Whanganui seemed to be years behind bigger cities, Doyle said. "I felt it offers a kind of second chance for those who missed the boat on getting into the larger centres before prices went crazy."

The average price for a home in Whanganui is now $300,000, while Palmerston North's average is $470,000.

According to Real Estate Institute data, Manawatū-Whanganui's combined median price was up 20.9 per cent from 2018.

Doyle found the asking prices in Whanganui realistic.

"I rarely looked at a property and thought, 'that's probably worth about $300K,' only to find the asking price about $50-100K higher – as I frequently did in Palmy."

SUPPLIED Whanganui has the infrastructure to support population growth but new residents are adding to the city's housing shortage.

Real Estate Institute spokesman Andy Stewart said the region's growth was not expected to slow in the next 12 months.

"What happens in Manawatū-Whanganui is we go through periods of growth and then it plateaus," Stewart said. "I can't see anything that's signalling that will happen in the near future."

Sales volumes were down slightly, Stewart said, but that was because of a lack of listings after the Reserve Bank loan-to-value ratio changes had put pressure on the market.

"That's created like a vacuum in the market and the people coming in are buying the bottom properties, that's then rolled right through the market.

"There's just nothing to buy."

SUPPLIED Andy Stewart says there's no indication Whanganui's real estate market will slow down over the next 12 months.

Bayleys Whanganui agent Duncan Ashby said in August the city had reached a record low of 150 homes on the market.

Three years ago the average listing base for the town was 400 to 500 and two years before that it was 600 to 800.

There were more houses on the market now in spring, he said, "but it still hasn't got over the 200-mark yet".

"The difficulties that buyers are having is that competition is fierce in the $100,00 to $400,000 price range," Ashby said.

He said people having their houses appraised were surprised by values but, "in a market where's there 's such a low stock, there's a reluctance for people to list their properties because they've got a lack of choice of where to move to."

SUPPLIED Nathan Doyle bought a $350,000 three-bedroom house in Springvale.

Ashby, who moved to the city from Auckland three years ago, said there were no signs the market would slow down.

"If anything, there's still room for more growth in terms of prices. If you look at Whanganui, it's still one of the most affordable cities with infrastructure that you'll find in the country."

Doyle dealt with six agents from three real estate companies and had been surprised at the speed of sales. "All of them advised us to put in an offer quickly," he said.

Whanganui houses had a median of 22 days to sell in October, the national median was 34 days. Doyle started looking for a house in May, putting in offers on two properties before having an offer accepted on a third property in September.

SUPPLIED Bayleys agent Duncan Ashby says three years ago there were more than 400 properties for sale in Whanganui, now there are fewer than 200.

"We ended-up buying in Springvale, which was surprising as we initially thought a good house there would be out of our price range."

Doyle paid close to $350,000 for the three-bedroom house. Real Estate Institute data shows at the time Doyle bought his house, median prices in Springvale were $400,000, up from $320,000 in the same period last year.

SUPPLIED Whanganui's house prices have risen 45.4 per cent on 2018.

Jonathan Sykes from Whanganui and Partners said despite the growth, Whanganui's population looked like it did in the mid-90s.

"New Zealand, meanwhile, has grown about 30 per cent over that same time. If we had been on-par with the national trend for the past 25 years, Whanganui would have a population close to 60,000 by now.

"We've been playing catch-up but now we've got good momentum."

Sykes said a shortage of housing was not a deterrent for newcomers. "Most people who are shifting here are coming from places with an even tighter housing market."

New house planned around Whanganui would do a lot to relieve the pressure on the housing market in the long-term, he said.

Ashby said the new developments were promising but, "In the here and now, it's made no difference to the market."