Think real estate agents have it easy? Wrong - it's a job with long hours, patchy income

Wendy Alexander has been in the real estate industry for more than 40 years and says she's clearly seen the pressure that goes on its salespeople.

She was the chief executive of Barfoot & Thompson until last year, Auckland's biggest agency by volume. Now she does consulting work in Auckland and Waikato and sits on the Real Estate Institute board.

She said it was a tough industry to work in because of the pressure people were under and the expectation that they would be available at all hours.

"Almost without exception, they're remunerated on the basis of commission. The harder they work, the longer the hours, the greater the chances they will earn income. For those who absolutely need that income there's constant pressure on them."

READ MORE:

* Sales numbers plummet: Who'd be a real estate agent?

* Real estate agents told: Stay out of my rubbish bin

* Top-earning agent cleared almost $1m in income so far this year

Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment data shows that the industry has an estimated average income of $84,500. But that hides the fact that a small proportion of the country's salespeople earn the bulk of commission income. Those who do not sell properties usually earn nothing.

The ministry predicts there will be 17,250 salespeople in the industry by 2023. This year, there were 12,133 active licensed salespeople and 2047 active agents.

123RF The average income is over $84k, but many real estate agents make a lot less than that - and the hourly rate is even worse.

The total number of salespeople, branch managers and agents has fallen by about 150 since February 2017.

Real Estate Institute research shows problems with work/life balance were affecting 74 per cent of people in the industry.

Stress affected 69 per cent of branch managers and 68 per cent of those working in property management, too.

"It's inevitable that the real estate profession is prone to pressure by its very nature," said institute chief executive Bindi Norwell.

"The property market fluctuates and, when it's quiet, the stresses on agents can be increased as a result of reduced income. While in busy times, the sheer exhaustion of managing constant listings, marketing and sales as well as being available for vendors and buyers during a negotiation often late into the evenings and managing open homes over weekend can affect their physical or mental wellbeing.

"Additional pressure is applied as a result of the requirement to keep up with the significant changes in legislation that have occurred over the past year such as AML, insulation and the foreign buyer controls. This compliance aspect of the roles for both salespeople and property managers is likely to continue rather than reduce," she said.

She said people who felt they needed to be constantly available to clients might not sleep enough, get a good diet, exercise or take time out to relax. Some felt they had to work 12-hour days, six or seven days a week.

"It's important to have a daily structure that includes all of these things, alongside of work, so that health and wellbeing can be proactively managed, and homes, family and personal wellbeing are not overlooked or compromised."

SUPPLIED Wendy Alexander was previously chief executive of Barfoot & Thompson.

Norwell said experienced agents could establish routines to limit their work hours to their most productive times.

Alexander agreed people who had been in the industry and done well for a number of years had more flexibility about when they chose to work but most real estate work was done at odd hours and that would put pressure on home and family life, she said.

"There's no consistency, if you're selling your home and you want to know what's happening or there's interest on the property they'll go to two in the morning to get the result they're after. That's real."

Property managers also had to deal with a lot of different aspects of the job, she said, including compliance questions as new standards came in for rented properties, and people who were not able to pay their rent on time. "It's a very, very challenging and personally taxing environment to be in."

Norwell said managers need to watch for signs of problems.

"A good manager will notice signs and symptoms and discreetly talk to the person, maybe offering advice on where to find medical help. Many agencies have comprehensive support mechanisms in place now, but it requires ongoing vigilance to ensure valued members of the team do not slip through the cracks," she said.