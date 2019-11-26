Businessman who 'used Inland Revenue as a bank' sent to jail

Do you understand how our tax system works?

An Auckland man whom a judge said was using Inland Revenue as a bank to prop up his failing businesses, has been sent to prison for nearly five years.

Peter Martin Coleman was sentenced on Monday in the Auckland District Court to four years, nine months in prison on tax charges.

His actions caused Inland Revenue to lose out on $1.072 million in tax.

Inland Revenue spokesman Tony Morris said Coleman committed 41 tax-related offences between July 2011 and July 2015.

READ MORE:

* Woman files $213,000 worth of false tax claims

* Jail for painter who failed to file tax returns

* Mortgage broker sent to prison following 10 years of tax evasion

Coleman filed GST returns so he would receive money from Inland Revenue but didn't file returns if he would have to pay tax or GST.

"From mid-2014 Coleman was under investigation by Inland Revenue and his home was searched in May 2015. He hasn't filed any personal tax returns from 1993.

"He was making his living operating failing businesses and made continuing promises he would file documents, including outstanding income tax returns, as required by Inland Revenue. We gave him many, remarkably generous time extensions to do that - and got nothing," Morris said.

TOM PULLAR-STRECKER/STUFF Inland Revenue spokesman Tony Morris said Coleman committed 41 tax-related offences between July 2011 and July 2015.

"He clearly had no intention of filing the documents. To do so would, of course, have revealed incompetent management and accounting practices. It would also have revealed his dishonesty.

"The evidence against him was overwhelming and the judge in his case found him guilty on all charges."

Coleman's personal and company history included company liquidations, unpaid tax debt, near bankruptcy, unpaid child support and hidden bank accounts to hide non-disclosed income in, Morris said.

"While most people are honest and pay tax on all their income, those who intentionally avoid paying tax or claim money they aren't entitled to, are robbing honest people of services they might have had.

Coleman faced 41 charges in total - 33 were for knowingly providing false information in GST and income tax returns; five were for failing to provide information to Inland Revenue with the intention of evading the assessment or payment of tax; and one each of evading tax, dishonestly using a document and using a forged document.