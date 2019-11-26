Westpac NZ 'confident' despite Australian scandal that cost chief executive's job

Westpac New Zealand says it is confident it is complying with New Zealand laws, after its group chief executive quit over money laundering allegations in Australia.

Chief executive Brian Hartzer resigned on Tuesday amid allegations Westpac had committed the biggest violation of money-laundering laws in Australian history.

Australia's financial crimes agency, Austrac, accused Australia's second-largest lender of more than 23 million breaches of money-laundering laws, including failing to detect payments to child pornographers in the Philippines.

Will Hine, spokesman for Westpac in New Zealand, said the bank took the issues raised in Australia very seriously and it had reviewed Austrac's statement of claim to make certain its local systems and processes were robust and secure.

"The Austrac proceedings relate to Westpac Banking Corporation and Australian anti-money laundering and counter financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) laws. The proceedings do not relate to Westpac New Zealand which is subject to independent oversight by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand under New Zealand AML/CFT laws. We have a range of controls in place to identify and prevent financial crime."

The Reserve Bank is responsible for ensuring that New Zealand banks meet their AML obligations in New Zealand.

Hine said that supervision included on-site visits and monitoring.

GETTY Westpac in New Zealand may need to expect some more regulatory scrutiny.

"We regularly engage with the Reserve Bank on these issues and will continue to do so.

"We are confident we are complying with relevant New Zealand laws and regulation."

Banking expert Claire Matthews, of Massey University, said she would expect the Reserve Bank to look at Westpac's New Zealand processes more closely in light of the Australian situation.

The Reserve Bank said it had no update beyond a statement issued last week in which it said it was working closely with its regulatory counterparts.

GABRIELE CHAROTTE/GETTY Westpac Bank chief executive Brian Hartzer has resigned following allegations the lender committed the biggest violation of money-laundering laws in Australian history.

Deputy governor and head of financial stability Geoff Bascand said the Reserve Bank was made aware of Austrac's actions and was in close contact with counterparts across the Tasman in relation to this issue.

"We have a regular on-site programme with New Zealand banks to ensure compliance with New Zealand's AML/CFT requirements, and will be looking closely at the Australian findings and if they have relevance for Westpac NZ."