Bread shortage: Shelves could stay sparse as further strikes expected

Bread shelves at Countdown Ponsonby were half empty on Thursday morning following a bakers' strike.

The bread shortage in the upper North Island is likely to continue, with the union representing bakers expecting further strike action.

More than 100 FIRST Union members at George Weston Foods' Tip Top bakeries, in the south Auckland suburbs of Ōtāhuhu and Wiri, are fighting for fair pay and a premium on overtime and night work.

As a result, bread bays in supermarkets such as the Edmonton Rd Countdown in West Auckland and Countdown Ponsonby were looking sparse.

ALDEN WILLIAMS & JULIAN LEE Dr Luca Serventi of Lincoln University runs Stuff through the current state of the industry.

"Like other retailers we're experiencing some bread supply issues in the upper North Island," Countdown spokeswoman Kate Porter said.

"We're working with our bread suppliers and in-store bakeries to increase bread production where we can and ensure there is plenty of choice available for our customers."

ALLISON OOSTERMAN The bread aisle at the Edmonton Rd Countdown in Te Atatū South on Wednesday evening.

First Union spokeswoman Anita Rosentreter said bakers were paid between $18 and $24 an hour and did not receive anything above their hourly rate for overtime.

According to Figure.nz, the average hourly rate for the retail trade, accommodation and food services industry is $22.35.

Those working in the agriculture, forestry and fishing industry average $25.06 an hour.

FIRST Union has asked George Weston Foods for a four per cent increase for all workers, as well as time and a half over 45 hours and allowances for night shift workers.

Rosentreter said the union had been bargaining with the company since July but it had been slow going.

The company had agreed to a four per cent increase for just two of the five rates within the current agreement, she said.

"It's really important to us that all of our members, regardless of pay rate they're on, are getting equally realised for the hard work they do."

Rosentreter said strike action began a couple of weeks ago with an overtime ban and a ban on deep cleaning.

It was followed by a two-day strike on Sunday and Monday.

"The bread shortage is a result of all of that action," she said.

"It significantly slowed things down when they were not working overtime and it really set things off when they did the two-day strike."

Rosentreter said the union met with the company on Wednesday for negotiations.

"We felt disappointed by a lack of progress, to be honest, but the company's position has slightly changed so we would like to go back to our members and see their feedback on the company's most recent offer.

"I would expect that if they don't find this offer acceptable, which personally I don't think it meets the expectations, then I would expect further action.

"The members are willing to take further strike action. They are really committed to this fight. They have shown a lot of strength in what they are doing and they are sticking together on it."

Foodstuffs and George Weston Foods have been contacted for comment.