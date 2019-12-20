Treaty settlement group made 'secret deal', refused to hold elections and did not disclose accounts

A Napier treaty group made a 'secret deal' with the Crown, failed to disclose accounts to hapū, did not hold elections as required, and took out a large loan without informing members.

Despite been alerted to concerns by hapū, the Crown signed a deed of settlement with the group in 2016.

Now the Waitangi Tribunal has found the Crown breached treaty principles and has recommended a raft of measures it should take to address the failures, as well as ways it should prevent similar failures in future.

Steph Rangi/STUFF The former Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations, Christopher Finlayson, signed the Deed of Settlement (DOS) on the 2nd November 2016. (File pic)

The breaches relate to the Wai2573 claim, brought by Ngāti Pārau, one of seven hapū whose historical claims are being settled through the Ahuriri Hapū Deed of Settlement.

READ MORE:

* Conflict concerns on health contract

* Treaty claimant group applies to turn Napier's gravel pit carpark into Briscoes and Rebel Sport

* Napier Hill to be renamed Mataruahou under Mana Ahuriri treaty settlement

* National portrait: Matthew Wright, treaty historian

SUPPLIED Spokesperson for Ngāti Pārau, Matthew Mullany, said the hapū was delighted that the Tribunal has finally determined its Wai 2573 claim to be well-founded.

In 2009 the hapū gave a mandate to Mana Ahuriri Incorporated (MAI) to negotiate their claims.

MAI experienced years of dysfunction before 2015, when a ratification process was held for the deed of settlement and formation of the post settlement governance entity, Mana Ahuriri Trust.

Pārau and two other hapū raised concerns with the Crown about the legitimacy of MAI, but in November 2016 the Crown signed the deed of settlement, which involved financial and commercial redress of $19.5 million, and vesting of some properties to the hapū.

In the weeks before the deed was signed Pārau leaders filed Wai2573. They said the ratification process had been flawed and that MAI had lost its mandate because it had failed to hold elections or present audited accounts to annual general meetings.

They also said the Crown had failed to monitor MAI properly and by signing the deed it had breached the Treaty.

An urgent Waitangi Tribunal hearing was held in Napier in February, 2019. The Tribunal released its report today.

SUPPLIED The Ahuriri Hapū area of interest in Hawke's Bay.

The report said MAI's constitution and the dead of mandate clearly required an election of MAI's nine committee members every two years from 2011, with a rotation election in alternate years to ensure the whole committee could not go out of office at once.

But just one election had been held since 2011; a 2013 election for just two members.

When the 2015 election date came around, the committee refused to hold an election.

Their decision was overturned at MAI's annual general meeting in December 2015.

That resulted in a facilitation process by Sir John Clarke that ended with MAI offering the Crown a "secret deal" - elections of only two positions after the deed was signed.

The Tribunal found that Crown's decision to accept the secret deal, without the mandate of the Ahuriri claimant community, was a breach of Treaty principles and it should have taken account of MAI's breach of its constitution and deed of mandate.

MAI had failed to present any accounts to its annual general meetings for the 2012/13, 2013/14 and 2014/15 financial years until that meeting in December 2015.

The MAI committee had taken out a $500,000 loan in 2013 but hadn't told the claimants, who only became aware of the loan, and MAI's "substantial deficit" of more than $500,000 at that meeting.

The Tribunal said it did not wish to understate the Crown's flaw in failing to monitor the mandate, but it did not find this a breach of Treaty principles.

It found the Crown's acceptance of the deed of settlement was compliant with Treaty principles but it had breached Treaty principles by failing to pick up on MAI's flawed and unfair process used to verify the whakapapa of members who voted for ratification.

MAI had disqualified one fifth of all special voters, all bar one of whom had been entitled to register and vote. If their votes had been counted, it meant just 56 per cent of voters were in favour of the post settlement governance entity. A vote that low would have required the Crown to rerun the ratification of the entity.

By characterising those who had raised concerns as "a small number of disaffected and articulate Ahuriri Hapū members" the Crown had discounted the weight of opinion in the claimant community, the Tribunal said

The Tribunal recommended that the Crown obtain an undertaking from Mana Ahuriri that an election for all nine trustee positions before settlement legislation was introduced, with an independently-monitored voting process to be completed.

It also recommended that an election for nine positions on Mana Ahuriri Trust. These should be paid for by the Crown and occur before settlement legislation is introduced, the Tribunal said.

In order to prevent similar faults in future settlements, the Tribunal also recommended other changes around how the Crown undertakes monitoring of accountability in mandates and constitutions. It also recommended the Crown provides or funds governance training for committee members of mandated entities and that it considers funding and assistance to mandated entities in the enrolment of members.

Piri Prentice, who chaired MAI and now chairs the post settlement governance entity Mana Ahuriri Trust, said MAI had done nothing wrong, and he didn't think the report raised any concerns about it.

"The Tribunal thing was against the Crown... It doesn't raise any issues with MAI because MAI completed its objectives as an incorporated society," he said.

Prentice said MAI gave good reasons for not holding elections and "it had all been properly explained".

Spokesperson for Ngāti Pārau, Matthew Mullany, said the hapū was delighted that the Tribunal has finally determined its Wai 2573 claim to be well-founded.

"We have raised serious concerns regarding the integrity of the process for several years now, but the Crown kept pushing ahead regardless," he said.

"Today's report shows that our concerns were justified."

Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Minister Andrew Little said he would be introducing the Ahuriri Hapū Claims Settlement Bill on Friday on the understanding that elections would take place before it was enacted.