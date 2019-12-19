Inland Revenue staff celebrate Xmas pay rise

Thousands of IRD staff went on strike around the country last year for better pay and conditions.

Unionised staff at Inland Revenue will receive a pay rise of 17 per cent and improvements to their work conditions over the next three years.

Members of the Public Service Association are celebrating the ratification of a new collective agreement after bargaining began in August.

The new agreement was achieved without a repeat of nationwide strikes which closed Inland Revenue offices in 2018.

PSA members protest for better pay at the IRD and MBIE last year.

IRD employs about 5000 people, and the PSA represents around 3300 of them.

New technology introduced to modernise the tax system is expected to result in about 1500 job losses – about 25 per cent of the workforce – between 2018 and 2021.

PSA national secretary Kerry Davies said the deal will bring in a step-based pay system, aligning it with pay systems "used by every other major government department". This was instead of staff being individually assessed for a range of different pay rates

IRD workers take to the streets in central Auckland protesting for better pay and working conditions.

Davies said members did consider industrial action if bargaining did not move forward and with that "a real possibility", progress was made.

An extra 700 or so Inland Revenue employees had joined up since August and the result was "living proof that there is power in numbers".

Davies said the department and union had also committed to a separate agreement which would "provide space" for issues to be resolved before legal or industrial conflict.

The PSA continues to pursue an existing legal case against IRD for using temps from the Madison agency, arguing that they were in effect employed by the IRD and deserved equal pay and conditions.

According to Inland Revenue, its $1.8 billion Business Transformation project had resulted in $60 million in administrative savings, and brought in $90m in extra revenue, thanks to improved compliance.