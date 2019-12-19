Sir Ron Brierley is one of NZ’s most successful businessmen.

Sir Ron Brierley enjoyed sex with teenage prostitutes in Thailand, a biography published in 1990 claims.

In Brierley: The Man Behind the Corporate Legend author and former journalist Yvonne van Dongen wrote: "He enjoys encounters with young women, often teenage prostitutes, in Thailand, probably because they do not threaten his primary relationship with his mother and they also leave him free to pursue his central objective which is business."

On Wednesday Australian media reported Brierley had been arrested at Sydney Airport and charged with possession of child exploitation images.

New South Wales police confirmed an 82-year-old man from Point Piper, Sydney had been arrested and charged. Brierley is 82 years old and lives in Point Piper.

READ MORE:

* Reports Sir Ron Brierley arrested over possession of child exploitation images

* The life and times of Kiwi corporate raider Sir Ron Brierley

Stuff has been unable to contact Brierley.

Fairfax Media Archives Corporate raider Ron Brierley checking the fashions at the Ice Breakers extravaganza. September 15, 1987.

Brierley made his name as a corporate raider, buying undervalued companies and restructuring them. At the peak of his fame in the early 1980s, more than 160,000 New Zealanders owned shares in Brierley Investments.

In her book, van Dongen speculated on Brierley's trips to Thailand.

"These sexually immature young women are not as demanding, physically or emotionally, as an older woman, who might want to develop the relationship further," she wrote.

Brierley did not feel the need to hide this aspect of his life.

"Brierley seems completely comfortable with this aspect of his life and showed no embarrassment when teased about his frequent visits to Thailand," van Dongen wrote.

"'You know I like to visit the Buddhist temples,' he told me with a knowing smile," she said.

Van Dongen described Brierley as a narcissist.

STUFF Extract from Brierley: The Man Behind The Corporate Legend.

"Narcissistic men may be reluctant to have a relationship with a grown woman because they fear she will demand too much of them and will want to intrude on their lives," she wrote.

"Young women are preferred: they are less threatening and less likely to require commitment."

Unlike some businessmen, Brierley never exhibited a strong sex drive, van Dongen wrote.

"He often jokingly complains that the truth about his sex life is deadly dull. He is doubtless too busy to expend much energy on this pursuit except when he is on holiday."

He travelled first class to Europe and Asia, she wrote.

The biography, was not "authorised" by Brierley but he did agree to be interviewed for it, van Dongen wrote.