Bunnings in Waikanae and Te Aroha to close by year's end

Bunning staff at two locations have been told they will lose their jobs as two stores close.

Workers at two North Island Bunnings have been dealt a horror blow days before Christmas - the stores where they work will be closing by the end of the year.

Approximately 35 employees at Waikanae and Te Aroha Bunnings learned on Monday that their stores are closing for good on December 27, 2019.



Last week, Bunnings informed employees at the stores that they were considering redundancies.

FIRST Union said Bunnings' apparent basis for the closures was that "we are concerned that we are no longer able to operate the store to a standard we feel meets Bunnings operational requirements, for you, our team and of course, our customers".

FIRST wrote to the company and requested that the consultation period be suspended until the new year, due to the short notice to workers, and what it says was a lack of information about the redundancies.

The union says Bunnings turned down the request and, just two days before Christmas, the company announced it would close the stores before the new year.

"This is just cruel. It's completely unnecessary to blindside employees with terrible news like this just before Christmas," FIRST Union spokesperson Kirstin Miller said.



"Bunnings has failed to provide specific details as to why the stores need to close, and why so suddenly.



"We have written to the company again today to try and ascertain what planning has been made for workers here, and what details lie behind the decision."

One worker who has been employed at the Waikanae store for two years was shocked at the closure.

"We have lives and friendships here, and our store is doing a roaring trade.

"We were told just three weeks ago that the plan was to move to a nearby location in March 2020. Today we hear this vague statement that 'the numbers don't stack up'."



The worker said the timing of the closure was "appalling".

"At this time of year, especially, the thought of being out of work is very stressful. The way they [have] gone about this is disrespectful."



Kāpiti Coast District Councillor Rob McCann said that the closure of Bunnings stores with such short notice was acting without care for the community.



"Employees at the Kāpiti cheese factory were at least given six months to find new employment.



"Four days notice over Christmas is unacceptable. It's my hope that any further decision from the company takes into account the workers and their families."

Jacqui Coombes, Bunnings director of human resources, said the company's priority was "supporting team members".

"This is a sad and difficult decision and our first priority is to take care of our team members who will all have the choice to remain a part of the Bunnings team," Coombes said.

"While our smaller-format stores play an important role servicing local communities these two stores have been challenged to translate the Bunnings offer of widest range, lowest prices and, despite the excellent efforts of our team, best service.

"Smaller-format stores are often in sites that are older and aren't able to offer the environment we will accept for both our team and customers."