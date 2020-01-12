Commerce Commission to speak with NZSale over delivery times

The Commerce Commission will be speaking to NZSale regarding claims it makes about delivery times after dozens of complaints over delayed or missing orders.

Stuff reported last week that many buyers are still waiting for orders that were placed months ago.

As a result of the reporting, the commission will be speaking with the company about the delivery information they provided to customers at the point of sale.

"It is important that businesses take care not to give delivery guarantees that they aren't confident they can meet," a spokeswoman said.

"This is especially important for businesses like NZSale who are not always in possession of the stock they are selling and are reliant on other parties to supply the goods."

SUPPLIED The Commerce Commission will be speaking with NZSale about their stated delivery times.

The site uses bulk purchases to get deals for customers. A sale usually lasts for a few days, and at its end the purchases are collated and sent to the supplier.

Delivery then depends on where in the world the stock is coming from. The site usually offers an indication of when a product can be expected, but this is not always guaranteed.

The commission has received 46 complaints about NZSale relating to undelivered items or delays with delivery since January 2018.

The majority of complaints the commission were received in December 2018, the spokeswoman said.

citalliance/123RF NZSale shoppers have been frustrated with three month delays in their orders.

"The commission contacted complainants in February 2019 to seek more information and seek permission to discuss their individual cases with NZSale," she said.

"All of the complainants that responded to the commission who had reported issues of delayed delivery or non-delivery had either since received their items or their concerns had been addressed in other ways eg, they had received a refund."

As a result the commission took no further action at that time, she said

But since December 2019 the commission has received 2 complaints relating to undelivered items or delayed delivery, she said.

Customers who spoke to Stuff were particularly frustrated with the lack of clear and accurate communication from the company.

SUPPLIED Sarah Cooper, with her daughter Milly. Cooper says she is still waiting for a Christmas gift bought through NZSale.

Sarah Cooper said she was still waiting for a $90 Christmas gift to arrive. She placed an order in mid-November and was given a delivery date of between December 5 and 10.

By January 8, the package still hadn't arrived.

Cooper said she was frustrated by her interactions with the company. NZSale staff kept giving her the same information and promising that the package would arrive with the next delivery cycle.

MySale, the parent company behind NZSale, was founded in 2007 by Australians Carl Jackson and Jamie Jackson to offer "flash sales" on surplus branded fashion and beauty products.

Carl Jackson declined to answer questions on the phone and did not respond to emailed questions.

Alex Sims, from the University of Auckland's law school, said the law protected consumer rights but there were few ways to enforce the Fair Trading Act against companies based overseas.

"Technically you are protected under New Zealand consumer law but if you are based overseas, there is not a lot you can do," Sims said.

"It's why I always say to people, if you are going to buy something online, try buy something from a New Zealand company, based in New Zealand."

Sims said Kiwi shoppers needed to be savvy about what they were buying online.

"Just because it has a co.nz website doesn't mean to say its based in New Zealand. Anyone can register a co.nz and it doesn't have to be that way," she said.

SUPPLIED Associate Professor Alex Sims of University of Auckland says buyers need to be savvy about their online purchasing.

In Australia, companies had to have a valid address to register a local website. She called on the Government to look at a similar rule for New Zealand.

"But it is also the old thing that if it looks too good to be true, then it probably is," she said.