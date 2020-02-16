How an architect fled war-torn Yugoslavia for New Zealand

Almost 30 years ago Zolna Murray fled her native Yugoslavia for the safety of New Zealand.

Zolna Murray was 52 when she got dreadlocks.

"Everybody tried to talk me out of it," she recalls.

At the time the accomplished architect was working in the United Arab Emirates, she decided that if former Green MP Nándor Tánczos could attend Parliament with dreads, she could present herself at board meetings and to members of the UAE military.

"My youngest daughter said it was culturally inappropriate. But then I said 'well Hungarian sheep dogs have huge dreads' and even if you think I'm crazy I don't care."

Challenging conventional thinking and seeking innovation are intrinsic to the 64-year-old Yugoslavian-born Hungarian.

"I struggled all my life because I was a bit of a square peg in a round hole. Not just here but everywhere."

SUPPLIED Zolna Murray (left) left Yugoslavia and came to New Zealand where she became an innovative architect.

Following a middle-class upbringing in Yugoslavia Murray won a scholarship to study architecture in Budapest during the late 1980s as the revolutionary wave that overthrew communist rule in much of Eastern Europe in 1989 was sweeping across the continent.

She returned to ethnically-divided Yugoslavia to work as the country was starting to break up. In 1991 it closed in on her life as 260 Croatian prisoners of war and civilians were killed by Serb paramilitaries in the Vukovar massacre.

For the first time time the tensions started to impact on the lives of the Hungarians living in Serbian controlled areas.

"They pulled in all the Hungarian boys and men as reserve army but most of my generation said 'no this is not our war. We don't want to take part'," she said.

Newly married and with a young child Murray decided to leave and a timely change in New Zealand's immigration laws enabled her to immigrate without seeking refugee status. Then her husband decided not to come.

"He chickened out," the straight-talking Murray shrugs.

With typical stoic determination 27-year-old Murray and two-year-old Barbara headed to New Zealand and Whanganui, where she had been given a contact.

She says she earned $2 an hour at that first job. "But it was good because they helped me learn the local stuff."

"It was very difficult but I wasn't prepared to accept that it was," she says.

Limited job opportunities, a struggling local economy and the difficulties of learning English and New Zealand's Building Code, soon drove her to Wellington where the pair lived off a small benefit and meals of two-minute noodles, eggs and cheese.

She was working on contract with no sick pay and having to pay creche fees over holiday periods when she couldn't work. And in the male-dominated building industry she struggled against an expectation of 24-hour availability.

SUPPLIED Zolna Murray and husband Graham on their silver wedding anniversary.

"The other part is networking - pubbing and the sport thing. It's just not me and I was just never going to do it. I know it's been detrimental for my career but if you want to be successful in this industry you have to do it."

Within the next couple of years she began full-time work, met now-husband Graham and became a registered architect.

Learning about building in New Zealand wasn't easy. In particular she found the lack of insulation, single glazing and obsession with windows was in contrast to sustainable models in Europe.

"Here you have the views and people are just more used to put another jumper on or wear slippers. You don't have to have 20 degrees in the house all the time."

"It was a big shock. I was trying to fit in that and be comfortable with it but to some extent I still struggle."

After ten years of working in Wellington Murray was ready to stretch her architectural reach.

At university she had developed a keen interest in 3D modelling and, surprised to find it was rarely utilised in New Zealand, continued to develop her understanding and invested in the technology to transition from paper-based construction to digital.

"There are intelligent models that can produce all those drawings, make the documentation better, more co-ordinated, less problems, all sorts of things. You can change things easier but it also flows into being more economical and more effective."

Full of enthusiasm Murray, Graham, and three daughters moved to Auckland where she worked for some high-profile architectural firms that were keen to move into the digital space. But she says companies lacked the resources or will power to make the transition.

In 2004 the Murray and Graham (who retired from his job as a secondary school teacher) set up their own company - Predefine - with a vision to bring the technology to the industry.

"I believed at the time that this was the future. The industry was in such bad shape but this system would have improved productivity majorly and increased transparency."

SUPPLIED Zolna Murray and her granddaughter Zsebi, aged 17 months.

The lack of transparency remains a major issue in New Zealand's construction industry, she says.

"Everything costs more and takes twice as long to build and the government and its agencies are one of the biggest clients of the industry so that's a lot of our money going up in the air."

It was at this time that she started working with Scott Watson, now business development director at Naylor Love, who shared her enthusiasm for the technology, now known as BIM (Building Information Modelling).

"She was probably the best I'd seen in the industry so we employed her and her staff on various projects," says Watson.

"We tried to spread the word about that process but the industry didn't really take it on."

Over 10 years Predefine worked on major projects such as the Palmerston North Plaza development, the Pipitea Plaza, in Wellington, and Sylvia Park, in Auckland.

Murray poured everything into that business but despite the fact it was producing quality, cashflow and the Global Financial Crisis hit them hard, she said.

In 2009 they sold everything to avoid bankruptcy and, with their two younger daughters, headed to the Middle East.

Again, Zolna's technological skills and enthusiasm opened doors. Again, she was frustrated at the lack of commitment by world-leading companies to make the digital move.

"There was a lot of talk at the time, but you don't buy a machine and plug it in. It's a huge change in how people work, what they understand. It's like learning a new language and it's a difficult.

"Companies believe that they're go into this BIM thing and hire a couple of people to do that. It doesn't work."

Watson has also been disappointed at the lack of progress by the industry in adopting BIM in New Zealand and missed opportunities for consultants to work collaboratively.

SUPPLIED Zolna Murray family at Christmas 2018 back: middle daughter Zsuzsi with granddaughter Zsebi, youngest daughter Ella, and husband Graham. Front: Zolna, eldest daughter Barbara, her partner Shaun.

"In some areas we've gone backwards. It's taking longer to build buildings and it's costing more. There's potential to improve significantly."

While in the Middle East Murray worked on several multibillion-dollar projects including hotels, hospitals, residential developments, a $200 million water park in Abu Dhabi and a $2 billion rail metro in Hong Kong.

After a few years, they'd had enough of the high-pressure, high-stakes environment.

With the children finished school and moving to Australia, and a granddaughter to spend time with, Murray and Graham headed back to New Zealand and are now based in Queenstown where she works as Naylor Love's Queenstown-based design and engineering manager.

Her current projects include working on the new 230-room Holiday Inn Express and assisting on the company's ChristChurch Cathedral reinstatement.

Her role utilises many of her technical skills and involves pulling together and analysing consultants drawings and models and try find mistakes and to be able to reduce the risks.

"I'm really enjoying it. I don't see where it is going but I can see potential in it."

Having broken through one iron curtain, and more than a few glass ceilings, Murray still has outstanding goals including turning the New Zealand construction industry into a truly paper-free industry, building a straw house for the 100sq m of mosaics she has in storage and learning hip-hop.

There are no regrets, but curisosity if things could have worked out differently.

"In hindsight I wonder if I should have pushed those boundaries so much."