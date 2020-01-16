Muriwai Downs Farm sold for over $12.5m to wealthy New Zealand resident

The 100-year-old Muriwai Downs Farm on Auckland's west coast has been sold to a mystery wealthy New Zealand resident.

According to Auckland Council records, the Muriwai Rd property, near Muriwai Beach had a capital value (CV) of $12.5 million.

Bayleys capital markets director Layne Harwood said the property sold for well above its CV in an unconditional offer before Christmas.

Harwood would not disclose details about the buyer but said it was a "high net worth" New Zealand resident, who bought it as part of a long term investment plan.

Harwood said the property could not be redeveloped because it was rural and would continue to operate as a farm.

The working farm with dairy cows, sheep and beef cattle as well as sandstone quarrying operations was sold as a going concern with rural stock, he said.

The 500-hectare farm has been owned and farmed since 1919 by five generations of the Houghton family.

The farm has two waterfalls, conservation wetlands and the 4ha Lake Okaihau and is divided into five lots ranging from 47ha to 143ha.

Harwood said the Houghtons decided to sell the farm because the value of the land outweighed the return from operating the farm.

A resource consent was granted in 2017 to subdivide 12 lifestyle blocks over lot 1 and lot 5, to the western point of the farm.

Conditions of the consent include registration of covenanted bush, ecological and wetland protection areas.