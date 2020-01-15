Rents up again as limited stock puts pressure on

Tenants can expect another year of rent rises.

The latest Statistics NZ data shows that rental prices were up 3.4 per cent year-on-year in December.

Mark Smith, an economist at ASB, said there was still "reasonable" population growth and a lack of housing supply, which was pushing rents up.

Prices of houses for sale were also increasing steadily, and picking up again in Auckland.

"For people trying to get on to the housing ladder, it's that much more difficult."

He said he expected it to continue as the population continued to growth and house price inflation put pressure on the rental market.

The Auckland market was picking up after a period of stagnation, he said.

Trade Me's most recent rental data showed Auckland rental prices up 1.8 per cent year on year, Manawatū/Whanganui's up 15.2 per cent and Wellington's 10 per cent.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Mark Smith says it's a hard slog for tenants at the moment.

Regional markets had been strong for some time but now the bigger centres were showing more strength again too, he said.

"It's tough for renters at the moment."

Brad Olsen, an economist at Infometrics, said the Stats NZ data was in line with expectations.

But there were some indications that things could be getting a bit easier for renters, he said.

The price of rent for new tenancies was up 3.5 per cent, compared to 4.5 per cent in November and nearly 5 per cent at the start of last year.

"This pattern looks set to continue in 2020, with slower rents rises than previous years as increased investor activity drives down yields on rentals," Olsen said.

"Changes to rental market legislation will also keep rents rising, with landlords passing on costs as demand for rentals outstrips supply across the country."