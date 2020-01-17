Multimillion-dollar wharf project to boost Kaikōura tourism

The view from Wakatu Quay, near the Pier Hotel in Kaikōura, draws visitors every year.

A project aimed at revitalising Kaikōura's southeastern coastline has been given a $10 million injection by the Provincial Growth Fund.

The Kaikōura Marina Redevelopment Programme will turn part of Wakatu Quay, between the Esplanade and the seal colony, into a commercial, retail and hospitality hub intended to boost the town's tourism offerings.

The proposal was made by the Kaikōura District Council, with $9.88m going towards the design and build of the Wakatu Quay project, and another $1m set aside for a study into how South Bay Harbour and surrounding areas could be improved.

KAIKOURA DISTRICT COUNCIL Wakatu Quay and the north wharf have become "run down" in recent years.

Kaikōura Mayor Craig Mackle said Wakatu Quay was once home to the district's largest employers, with the Pier Hotel still drawing visitors to the wharf each year, but the area had become "sadly run down".

"This is an exciting and significant endorsement of Kaikōura's recovery and its bright future ... To me, this place is paradise and our future looks better today than it ever has," Mackle said.

"Following the 2016 earthquake, the council's vision of an economically prosperous Kaikōura, that is a great place to live, shaped the development of these two projects. They are geared towards providing jobs, attracting investment and enabling sustainable growth."

Regional Economic Development parliamentary undersecretary Fletcher Tabuteau announced the grant on Friday, saying it was a good time to support economic development as the town battled financial problems.

A financial report released in October warned the council would need to keep operating costs to a minimum to survive the next five years, as the smallest district council in mainland New Zealand recovering from the 7.8-magnitude earthquake in 2016.

"Tourism is one of Kaikōura's largest employers and main industries. The Kaikōura Marina Development Programme begins the process of increasing the tourism destinations available in Kaikōura," Tabuteau said.

SUPPLIED The Pier Hotel still draws visitors to the southeastern end of Kaikōura.

The projects could create up to 50 new jobs and up to 100 indirect new jobs in the wider Kaikōura region, he said.

The design of the Wakatu Quay development would celebrate the link between Kaikōura and its marine environment, and include dining, retail and Kaikōura cultural elements.

"The purpose of the Wakatu Quay redevelopment will mean visitors can take in the beauty of the surrounding scenes including the Seaward Kaikōura Range," Tabuteau said.

"The PGF boost will also provide the foundation for the future development of South Bay Harbour, which is currently the launching site for the marine eco-tourism operators, commercial fishing sectors and recreational users."

KAIKOURA DISTRICT COUNCIL Improvements for South Bay Harbour will be considered in a study funded by the Provincial Growth Fund.

Both the Wakatu Quay development and the South Bay study aligned with the Canterbury Regional Economic Development Strategy. Its regional visitor aims had a strong focus on sustainable growth in tourism, Tabuteau said.

Mackle said the projects would help grow the district's connection to the ocean.

"Over my lifetime, South Bay Harbour has grown from something of a local playground where you knew to stay out of the fishermen's way, to a busy gateway to our marine world. Hundreds of people pass through it every day, on their way to swim with dolphins, watch whales, catch crays, fish, dive or enjoy paradise from out on the water," he said.

"The business case will help it grow still further and make sure that gateway can serve our district and our visitors for generations to come. I have no doubt that with nearly $10m we'll be able to give the quay a new lease of life and turn it back into a place that provides employment, pride and connection between locals and visitors, our culture and our environment."

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Wakatu Quay runs along the coastline between the township and the seal colony, on an outcrop of the peninsula.

The investment followed the billion-dollar rebuild of State Highway 1 and the Main North Line through NZTA and KiwiRail. ​The council had also led a $40m programme to repair roads and three water networks, due for completion later this year.

Private entities had invested over $100m in residential and commercial building work, and in December 2020 the Sudima Hotel would open on the Esplanade, offering 118 five-star rooms.