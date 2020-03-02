First new commercial building in Cathedral Square since quake set to open

The Spark building occupies the former sites of four buildings on Cathedral Square and Hereford St in central Christchurch.

Five hundred of Spark's Christchurch staff are set to move into the telco's new multimillion-dollar building overlooking Cathedral Square.

In a shift expected to give the central city a major boost, the first workers start on Monday.

It is the first new building completed by private developers in Cathedral Square since the earthquakes and took three years of design and construction.

Stacy Squires/Stuff The earthquake damaged and partially demolished former BNZ building, which Spark's building has replaced.

Spark staff will arrive in stages after working since the earthquakes from several other premises around the city, including Walker St in the central city and Princess St, Addington.

Owned by local developer Nexus Point Ltd, the building is on the site of the old BNZ House, the Allied Assurance building and Christchurch Community House, all demolished after the earthquakes. It links Cathedral Square to the city's retail precinct with a ground floor lobby.

supplied Artist's impressions of main lobby.

Property owners in the Square have been holding off redevelopments due to the neglected state of Christ Church cathedral and the square, and only the Novotel, Heritage and Distinction hotels are open.

The owner of the heritage former Post Office, Crystal Imports Ltd, has recently applied for resource consent to strengthen and restore its building for shops and office tenants.

On the former ANZ site, owner Redson Corporation Holdings has planned a building for its Aotea Gifts business designed by Japanese architect Shigeru Ban, but is awaiting commitments from other tenants.

LIZ MCDONALD/Stuff The Spark building illuminated at night.

Spark will occupy the three office floors of its new building. Its nearby retail outlet on Cashel St may move to the new building at a later date.

The building will later have shops and hospitality outlets at street level. There is space for two indoor-outdoor bar restaurants on the rooftop.

No tenants other than Spark have yet signed up.

Stacy Squires The new Spark building, right, is in Cathedral Square next to the Distinction Christchurch hotel.

​Kelly Bunyan, head of property at Spark, said their customer, network and business support staff would occupy the new offices.

"All going well, we will have relocated our people and business services and be fully operational and open for business in the Square during March," Bunyan said.

Nexus Point has never disclosed the cost or value of the new building. The land has a rating valuation of $8.97m.

STUFF Regenerate Christchurch's finalised concept plans for Christchurch’s Cathedral Square. (Video first published in June 2018)

Nexus Point's shareholders are Pheng Pheng Ang, of Christchurch and Virgin Islands based Bradfield Developments. The company also has properties in Armagh, Durham and Victoria streets.

Designed by Christchurch architects Sheppard and Rout and constructed by local builders Naylor Love, it was originally hoped the building would be finished last year. It has a double glass facade and colour-change LED lighting.

Real estate agent Brynn Burrows, who is leasing the property for Nexus Point, said they were talking to businesses interested in the the top and bottom floors.

supplied Artstist's impression of the building designed by Shigeru Ban for Redson Corporation Ltd on the former ANZ site in Cathedral Square.

Realistically, they did not expect any to move in before the middle of the year, he said.

Burrows said luxury goods retailers and food and drink tenants were being sought for the ground floor, where shops face both Cathedral Square and Hereford St, with two others inside the atrium.

"The space on the roof is amazing. But the biggest question mark is around the state of the Square and that has been a challenge for us," he said.

"We want to get the mix of tenants right. When the convention centre is finished it will give tenants a bit of confidence."

Before the earthquakes Spark, then Telecom, had its Christchurch offices on Hereford St opposite the new building.

Since then staff have been in several leased buildings around the city. Logistics staff will remain in industrial premises on Russley Rd near Christchurch Airport, while a Spark-owned office building further west on Hereford St holds network and infrastructure operations.