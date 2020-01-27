Fletcher 'positive' about new Christchurch housing project in tough market

Another 70 homes will soon be built in the heart of central Christchurch, where selling apartments has been a struggle.

Construction of 68 new homes is set begin in central Christchurch, where the apartment market is already proving sluggish.

The housing will be a mix of two-bedroom apartments and one, two or three-bedroom terraced homes on the land bounded by Gloucester and Worcester streets and Latimer Sq.

They are part of One Central – a government-driven development being built by Fletcher Living for the east frame anchor project. Groundwork has started and Fletcher aims to have them finished in late 2021.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Some of the finished homes in One Central are selling for up to $1.6 million.

Last June, Treasury raised concerns over slow sales in the east frame, describing sales as "slower than planned" after only 36 units were under contract last October. As of Friday, 65 of 172 possible units have been sold.

Victoria Murdoch, a director of property valuers Telfer Young, said the appetite for purchasing this type of housing in the central city was slowing down, due to uncertainty around future regulation for Airbnb-style accommodation.

IAIN MCGREGOR/STUFF Groundworks have started on the next One Central development, where 68 homes will be built in the block bounded by Gloucester and Worcester streets and Latimer Sq.

The Christchurch City Council is looking to change how it manages home-share accommodation, which has increased from 283 in June 2016 to 4230 in August 2019.

Homeowners could buy a unit for a similar price a bit further out and get car parking or a garage and a bit of space, she said.

"Christchurch is still a car city where we do rely on cars."

Murdoch said those in the lower price range, from $400,000 to $600,000, were the most appealing central city offerings, but above that the market was wide, meaning buyers had a lot of choices.

Fletcher Residential Christchurch branch manager Russell Pyne said the company was "very positive" about the new development, "which works for all kinds of people from families and empty nesters to young professionals".

Of the previous blocks under development, 110 homes had been built and 62 were under construction, expected to be completed in April. They range from $1.6 million terraced houses to $375,000 single-bedroom units. Most are in the $500,000 to $800,000 bracket.

GEORGE HEARD/STUFF The new development is at the bottom right of the photo.

Sales had been "increasingly positive", Pyne said.

The project is being overseen by Crown rebuild company Ōtākaro. A spokesman said the strongest demand was for one and two bedroom housing, for either apartments or townhouses.

"Well over half of the homes in the next phase will be apartments or one to two-bedroom terraced homes."

Supplied An artist's impression of East Frame, for which 900 homes are planned.

No decisions had been made for what would be built beyond the current 68-home block, he said, and the development agreement meant Fletcher had flexibility to build a mix of housing.

"We'll continue to closely monitor market demand as we plan for the homes that will be built in the latter stages, starting 2022 and beyond."

There was no point in flooding the market with more homes than were needed, the spokesman said.

Treasury's June report said there was a "possible mismatch" between what had been built and what home buyers wanted. It revealed Fletcher asked Ōtākaro for permission to change the type, number and timing of units.

The city council aims to have 20,000 people living in the central city by 2028, but its plan to make it happen is behind schedule and needs "significant support".

It is not the only central city residential project to find the market difficult. Attempts to develop a government-owned site on Madras St opposite Latimer Square fell over in 2015 after the chosen developers were unable to secure funding.

A non-profit community housing development has since been chosen for the site. It gained a $450,000 loan from council – enough for the development to push forward but half of what needs to be raised.

In Kilmore St, there are still no clear plans in place for the former convention centre site, after an international consortium's plans to build a $900 million complex of shops, offices, restaurants, apartments, and a hotel were scrapped in October 2018. There had been two years of efforts to get the development going.

Previously, Central City Business Association chairwoman Annabel Turley said it may be hard for central city developments to get going until major rebuild projects like the stadium are up and running.

However some, such as Fletcher's Crown-led Atlas Quarter and some private projects by developers such as the Williams Corporation, have sold well.