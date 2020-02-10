Kaila Colbin resigns from ChristchurchNZ board after festival deal signed

Kaila Colbin was deputy chair of ChristchurchNZ from its launch in 2017.

ChristchurchNZ's deputy chair has stepped down over her role in planning a new festival, despite the agency having already paid $250,000 to organisations she heads.

Kaila Colbin has resigned from the board of the city's ratepayer-owned economic development and promotional agency to avoid a conflict of interest.

ChristchurchNZ's annual reports reveal that in the past two financial years it has paid $252,000 to three Colbin-linked organisations – the Ministry of Awesome, Missing Link Consultants and Boma NZ. It is now developing plans for a new annual festival with Boma.

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF The two-day Grow 2019 conference was held at the Horncastle Arena in Christchurch.

In the past two years $110,000 has gone to the Ministry of Awesome, where Colbin is a trustee, former chair and co-founder. The a non-profit Christchurch group supports start-ups, social enterprises and innovation.

Last year $89,000 went to Boma NZ, of which Colbin is founder and chief executive. Boma NZ is the part of the global Boma organisation, co-founded by Colbin, which runs leadership programmes and discussions on topical issues.

Over 2018 and 2019 ChristchurchNZ paid a total of $53,000 to Missing Link Consultants, which runs ideas conference TEDx in Christchurch. Colbin is managing director of Missing Link Consultants and is the Christchurch licensee and curator of TEDx.

After a request for proposals ChristchurchNZ has now chosen Boma as its partner to help develop a major annual event called Ethos, described as a festival of talk on thinking and inspirational ideas.

ChristchurchNZ's board chairwoman Therese Arsenau said the partnership submissions were evaluated by a panel and Colbin had no involvement.

TEDxChristchurch Colbin prepares for TEDxChristchurch at the Christchurch Town Hall last year.

Colbin resigned from the ChristchurchNZ board before it signed a memorandum of understanding with Boma on January 20 to develop, produce and deliver the festival. The deal could lead to a contract with Boma.

Arsenau said the memorandum was not a funding partnership and would expire on March 31. The cost the festival has not yet been determined.

"Kaila and the board agreed it was appropriate to end her term on the board to ensure there was no conflict and no perception of conflict," she said.

CHRISTCHURCHNZ A promotional video of Christchurch, dubbed the City of Exploration, which was launched in February 2019.

Colbin said since being on the board since its inception in 2017 she had avoided potential conflicts by having someone else in her organisations deal with ChristchurchNZ. As a board member, she had been able to "step out of the room" when needed and "felt very comfortable" with how that had been handled.

The Ethos project would involve major funding, she said.

"The difference with Ethos is this would start to interfere with my board duties. It would be very difficult to avoid a potential for a conflict of interest, or the appearance of one.

"We felt it wasn't appropriate for me to remain on the board. There would be too many things we could see arising involving board conversations."

Colbin, a consultant and entrepreneur from New York, holds other leadership roles, including being New Zealand ambassador for Silicon Valley think-tank Singularity University, deputy chair of Core education, and a member of Global Women. She said was sad to be leaving the ChristchurchNZ board.

The funds paid to Boma NZ by ChristchurchNZ last year was sponsorship for Boma's agri-summit Grow 2019 held in April, and funding in May for a feasibility study on a global change event.

The money two years running for the Ministry of Awesome was to help support its startup activation programme. It used funding from the Government's commercialisation partner network fund for developing products based on science research.

Tender documents for ChristchurchNZ proposal requests state the agency may not proceed with a bid involving one of its staff members, but makes no mention of board members. Under the Companies Act and ChristchurchNZ's conflict of interest policy, any director involved in a transaction must inform the company. ​

Arsenau said all director interests are declared on a register, which is reviewed by the board at each meeting.

ChristchurchNZ is solely owned by the city council, which funds it with about $13 million a year. Board members are paid $35,000 annually.