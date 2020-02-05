Overworked and underpaid ambulance driver awarded $38,000

An overworked and underpaid Christchurch ambulance driver has been awarded $38,086 by the Employment Relations Authority in lost wages and compensation for hurt and humiliation.

Solomon Taputoro started working as an ambulance driver for Healthcare Horizons Limited in December 2016.

In July 2018, two months before his constructive dismissal, Taputoro noticed he and some of his co-workers had not received full wages for about five weeks.

The company said it was suffering financially and had actioned a clause in Taputoro's employment agreement that enabled it to temporarily pause its wage payments.

But Taputoro questioned the legality Healthcare Horizons' decision to pause paying wages and he also raised concerns about working overtime and on-call without pay.

Horizons' co-owner and director Michael Coursey said the company couldn't afford to pay on-call compensation.

Healthcare Horizons was placed into liquidation in September last year owing more than $750,000 to creditors.

In August 2018 Taputoro raised concerns about late breaks when driving the Christchurch hospital shuttle.

Coursey said because the shuttles schedule was set up by Canterbury District Health Board, the DHB would look into the matter.

Taputoro decided to contact the DHB directly.

When Coursey found out, he asked Taputoro to refrain from making further inquiries.

SCREENSHOT Solomon Taputoro was forced to resign when he was suspended for asking about his employment rights.

​Taputoro claimed this was unfair as he believed the scheduling issue was not being addressed.

As a result Taputoro was suspended, asked to leave Healthcare Horizons' office and attend a disciplinary meeting the next day, but was not told of his alleged misconduct.

At the disciplinary meeting Course said Taputoro had been suspended for his "aggressive attitude towards management".

The authority was told the disciplinary meeting achieved little with Coursey refusing to deal with Taputoro's concerns.

With no income and no prospect of his suspension being lifted, Taputoro felt he had no choice but to resign in September 2018.

Healthcare Horizons paid Taputoro $12,544.21 in unpaid wages, annual leave, sick leave and public holiday pay.

However, the authority found Taputoro was constructively dismissed and was also entitled to lost wages during his employment when the company paused wage payments.

The authority ordered Healthcare Horizons to pay Taputoro $13,586 in lost wages, and an additional $4500 in court fees.

Taputoro said the constructive dismissal also left him feeling "degraded, demeaned and diminished".

As a result the authority ordered Horizons to pay Taputoro $20,000 in compensation for hurt humiliation and hurt.