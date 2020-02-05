Young mum says it's a struggle to live payday-to-payday

Chloe Marris says she has reduced time with her family because of having to work long hours to keep on top of her bills.

Chloe Marris says it's hard work, living paycheque to paycheque.

The 22-year-old and her partner, also 22, have a two-year-old daughter and live in Whangarei.

"We rent in not the nicest part of town with it being $460 a week for a three-bedroom. We have a flatmate to help pay the bills," she says.

Her partner is an engineer apprentice and Marris is a full-time bartender as well as working casually for the bank.

"It's stressful having to try to budget between paying for daycare, paying for our daughter's food and our own as well as feeding our three cats...on top of already paying out rent, finances, and daily expenses like petrol."

She said it felt unfair that sometimes it seemed that people who did not work were better off.

"I work late nights, barely get to see my partner or daughter at all, just to be able to pay for the things we need. There needs to be some type of subsidy for people like myself who still struggle financially even with two main incomes as well as my casual job."

She said more support to help pay for daycare would be welcome.

SUPPLIED Dani Pomeroy said things started to get tough after her relationship broke up.

"When we only had my partner's income while I wasn't working we were still not eligible for a subsidy because he earned too much before tax. We were living on our wits' ends trying to make ends meet. I'm now working full time at the bar and casually at the bank to pay for the bills that we compromised not paying when I had no job."

She said she struggled to save money but tried to put away whatever she could. "I try not to touch it but if it's a slow working week then I have no other choice in most cases if I need petrol or extra food. I have less than $50 in my savings because I just can't afford to live without my money."

Comparison site Finder has estimated that a third of New Zealanders are in a similar position, with only enough money to get from one payday to the next.

It said 1.4 million did not have an emergency fund. One in five could only cover their expenses for a week or less if they were suddenly out of work and only 5 per cent could survive up to a year.

Kevin McHugh, head of publishing for Finder in New Zealand, said that meant a lot of people were one ill-timed event away from financial ruin.

"It's scary to think how many of us could lose everything or go into long-term debt. That's very stressful way to live, knowing any unexpected event could pull the rug from under you."

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF After an intense three years, Tracy Hemingway paid back a mountain of consumer debt from a liquidated business and a lifestyle she couldn't afford.

Men had enough savings to live an average 16 weeks while women only had an average of 12.

Another woman, Dani Pomeroy, said she hit trouble when her relationship broke up. "I was working still but sadly being the fulltime parent my hours weren't working for me and I had no childcare fo rmy one-year-old that early in the morning. I have been on a sole parent benefit now for a year and have never had to live like this. Pay to pay, behind in bills and being able to supply the minimum for my kids."

She said her rent was equal to half her income. "I try to save $10 a week but honestly it disappears before the next pay.... I want to work I do, but after I add in the costs of fulltime daycare for a two-year-old it actually seems impossible. It's shown me a whole lot about why women sadly stay with men they shouldn't."

Hannah McQueen, founder of financial coaching firm EnableMe, said people who did not have enough money to save could think about other ways they might be able to create a safety net.

"Could you move in with someone, [and if so] who? Make sure this is valid. We think of having emergency kits for an emergency - but we need an emergency financial plan if disaster strikes and the selling of assets, tapping out of credit cards, moving in with family or borrowing from family are the most common fall backs. All of which are a bit embarrassing if you are over the age of 30."

Financial adviser Liz Koh said the Finder data aligned with what she saw happening - and some people could be more comfortably off than they were. "There is a large segment of middle New Zealand that has the capacity to save but doesn't. It's not until later in life that they see what could have been if they had been more in control of their money."

But another adviser Sonnie Bailey, said things might not be as bad as they appeared in the research.

"When you look at people's long-term trajectories rather than a snapshot in time, these sorts of things aren't necessarily as catastrophic as they might seem. As long as they aren't displaced from the workforce or significantly lose their earning capacity."