Tenants must pay $50,000 after living rent-free in beach side property on Auckland's North Shore

The property is right by Campbells Bay on Auckland's North Shore.

Tenants who lived rent-free for 10 months in a waterfront property on Auckland's North Shore are now being ordered to pay $50,000.

A recently released decision by the Tenancy Tribunal said Liyan Cui and her husband purchased the property on The Esplanade in Campbells Bay in May 2012 and it has been used as a rental property ever since.

It is currently being managed by Harcourts and being rented out for $1350 per week.

Cui and her husband met Zheng Shuang and Jin Chuan at the end of 2015, having been introduced by a mutual friend, the tribunal decision said.

The couple and their young daughter had just moved to New Zealand from Australia.

After discussing business, the two couples became friends.

In early 2016, Shuang and Chuan were having difficulty finding somewhere to live and Cui offered them their Campbells Bay property for a short time while they looked for long-term accommodation, the decision said.

An agreement was made where the couple would contribute to rates and water rates and if they could not find permanent accommodation, rent would be paid.

GOOGLE MAPS The property is on The Esplanade, at Campbells Bay.

The couple moved into the property on March 28, 2016.

In late April, the couple told Cui they hadn't found anywhere to live and would like to stay on until the end of 2016, agreeing to pay rent to do so.

However, they were unable to immediately pay the rent and offered Cui a lump sum of $50,000 before they moved out later in the year.

Cui and her husband agreed to the payment arrangement, and nearing the end of 2016, began looking for new tenants.

The couple confirmed to Cui they would move out by the end of December and the rent would be paid before doing so, the decision said.

On December 18, Cui messaged the couple and asked for payment by December 30, which was acknowledged and responded to.

They then said they would move out on January 23, 2017.

Finally, the couple moved out on January 26, but without paying the $50,000.

Through messaging service WiChat, Cui and the couple conversed about the $50,000 that had not yet been paid.

Cui then took her fight to the Tenancy Tribunal.

The tenants argued that there was no rental agreement, they were told they could live at the property rent free, and the $50,000 rent was conditional upon Cui repaying Chinese money owed to them.

The tribunal did not take these points into evidence. It said it found that a rental agreement could be "inferred from conduct".

"It is not uncommon for contractual agreements to arise from a series of communications e.g. WiChat, texts, or email communication between parties."

The tribunal found the arrangement involved the necessary elements of a tenancy agreement.

The tenants also acknowledged in their written submission there was an "offer to pay rent of $50,000", the decision said.

The tribunal ordered the tenants to pay Cui the full sum of $50,000 immediately.