Auckland company Ace Steel Beam fined for illegally hiring migrant workers

Two of the illegal workers were on a visitor visa, and the other two were illegally in the country (file photo).

A company and its director have been fined more than $14,000 for illegally employing migrant workers.

Following an investigation by Immigration New Zealand, Auckland-based Ace Steel Beam and its director Linan Sun were found to have four people illegally working for the business.

Two were on a visitor visa and the other two were illegally in the country.

INZ general manager of verification and compliance Stephen Vaughan said the prosecution followed information being uncovered in October 2018.

READ MORE:

* Chinese men working illegally in New Zealand construction industry deported

* Immigration New Zealand deports migrants engaging in illegal sex work

* 10 Filipino dairy workers fail to get new visas

"Immigration laws are clear," Vaughan said.

"People on visitor visas are not entitled to work in New Zealand, and people wanting to work here must hold a work visa. It is illegal for employers to breach these rules."

INZ said the company was fined $1800 each for six charges, totalling $10,800.

Sun, who was convicted on four charges, was fined $900 per charge, totalling $3600.

Vaughan said the prosecution sent a clear message to employers about the risks of using illegal labour.

"INZ takes this type of offending seriously and will not hesitate to prosecute employers, companies and its directors who flout the law."

INZ said anyone who is aware of illegal workers should contact the Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment's service centre on 0800 20 90 20 or police via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.