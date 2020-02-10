New Zealand wine exports rise 8 per cent, reaching a record $1.86 billion

New Zealand's largest export was sauvignon blanc, with 231 million litres exported in 2019.

New Zealand wine exports have seen an increase of 8 per cent in 2019 with export values reaching a record $1.86 billion, the latest New Zealand Winegrowers figures show.

New Zealand Winegrowers chief executive Philip Gregan said the record level was an "outstanding" achievement and the Marlborough wine industry was critical to that.

"Marlborough is the critical cog in the NZ wine industry, the reputation of New Zealand wine is intrinsically linked to Marlborough wine and people are buying our wine for that great reputation," Gregan said.

"Sustainability is an integral part of the New Zealand wine story. Ongoing focus and effort in areas where we can make a real positive impact is critical to the future success of our industry," he said.

"It demonstrates the rising global demand for our unique and sustainable wines."

The United States continued to be New Zealand wine's largest market with nearly $600 million in exports. This was followed by United Kingdon with $460m in exports in the 2018-19 financial year, and then Australia with $360m.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF New Zealand wine exports have seen an increase of 8 per cent in 2019.

"US has gone up to just under $600m, we've also seen such strong growth in the UK as well so they're the two stand out performers and they happen to be our two largest markets which is incredibly positive," Gregan said.

"There's a love affair with Marlborough's sauvignon blanc, the demand remains strong and consistent," Gregan said.

However, it was New Zealand's rosé which rose in popularity. The New Zealand Winegrowers 2019 annual report showed exports of rosé reached just under 5.2 million litres last year.

This was more than double the nearly 2.4 million litres in 2017, and nearly 10 times that of 2010, when New Zealand exported 559,000 litres of rosé.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF New Zealand winegrowers chief executive Philip Gregan.

Rosé is now the fourth largest New Zealand wine export and, while a smaller market compared to sauvignon blanc, it was not too far behind pinot gris at 8.67 million litres, New Zealand Winegrowers figures reported.

It had overtaken chardonnay for the first time, which had just under 5.1 million litres exported in 2019.

"While we are seeing proof of the increase in popularity of rosé in our exports, there is an incredible rush on New Zealand rosé in the domestic market as well," Gregan said.

New Zealand wine is exported to more than 100 countries, and is New Zealand's seventh biggest export good.