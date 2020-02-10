Judge freezes assets held in Cook Islands Trust set up by Auckland property developer

The High Court has frozen assets held by a Cook Islands trust alleged to be used by an Auckland property-developer to avoid paying debts.

Andrew Fonagy, who headed plans for a $20 million hotel in Christchurch, last year had an interim freezing order placed on any proceeds he or his company Fontur Trustee Ltd might make from the sale of two properties worth more than $1 million.

The order had been sought by Primary Services New Zealand Ltd, which obtained judgment for $850,000 plus interest and costs from Colombo Projects Limited, which had Fonagy as sole director and Fontur as majority shareholder.

SUPPLIED Fonagy headed plans for a $20 million hotel near the Christchurch Town Hall. The plans foundered last year. The site, at 818 Colombo St just north of Kilmore St, was to have been developed as a 48-apartment hotel with six $1m luxury residential apartments on top and a cafe and shops at street level.

Last week Justice Robert Osborne granted an application by Primary Services to freeze assets held by the Cook Island-based Ora Trustees Ltd, which was set up by Fonagy for the benefit of himself and his family.

STEVEN ALLEN/123RF Ora Trustees office in the Cook Islands is the registered office of Ora Fiduciary (Cook Islands) Ltd, which prides itself on asset protection and advertises Cook Island trusts as "an ideal vehicle with which to preserve and protect assets against risks arising from the ownership of those assets". (File photo)

The order made by Justice Osborne restrains Ora from removing any assets from New Zealand or from disposing of any assets whether they are in or outside of New Zealand.

It follows the interim order made by Justice Churchman last year, in which he said "it is seriously arguable that Mr Fonagy is engaged in the process of attempting to dispose of assets and/or put them beyond the reach of the New Zealand Courts in an attempt to avoid liability under his guarantee on the loan from Primary Services New Zealand Limited to Colombo Projects Limited".