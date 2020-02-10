Mataura meat works closed while flood damage assessed

A swollen Mataura river last week with the Alliance meat work perched on the left.

Processing at the meat works in Mataura has stopped while its owner, Alliance Group, assesses the damage from last week's floods.

Dramatic images were taken last week of the Mataura river in flood, with the meat works alongside it.

Alliance general manager of livestock Danny Hailes said work at the beef-only factory had been suspended and the company was "pulling out all stops" to get it up and running again.

Normally the plant is processing 1000 head of cattle a day. Hailes said some of the stock could be sent to its plants in Pukeuri, north of Oamaru, and Lorneville, near Invercargill.

Hailes said the company would keep its farmer shareholders updated on the situation.

"There's lots of the plant is undamaged, it's just some lowlying areas of the plant where there's been some water get in, so we're just working through that."

SUPPLIED A state of emergency was declared in Southland and low-lying areas like Mataura were temporarly evacuated.

Hailes said the Mataura's river level last week was as high as many people had ever seen it.

"I don't know what its average is, but I've seen it running on a regular basis at 25-30 cumecs (cubic metres). It was running at 2,500 cumecs.

"People talk of the 1978 flood. I think this has trumped it."