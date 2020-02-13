Telcos fined $121,500 for billing customers after contracts finished

Three telecommunications companies have been fined $121,500 for billing customers after their contracts had ended.

CallPlus Services, trading as Slingshot, Flip Services and Orcon plead guilty to making false representations in invoices they sent to customers.

The companies were charged with breaching the Fair Trading Act for invoices sent out between January 2 2012 and March 1 2018.

All three companies' terms and conditions said charges for customers' internet or landline services would stop one month after they gave notice to terminate their contracts.

However, the companies issued final invoices to nearly 6,000 customers which included charges for services beyond the one-month notice period.

In doing so, the companies misrepresented their rights to payments because their customers only owed payment for the services provided prior to the agreed termination date.

Customers across the country overpaid around $132,000.

In sentencing in the Auckland District Court Judge Kevin Glubb said it was the responsibility of companies to implement checks and balances to ensure there were no misrepresentations in the terms and conditions of contacts.

"It was not inadvertent but nor was it deliberate. Rather, it was a failure to implement and then ensure proper processes were operating," Glubb said.

"This was highly careless".

Commerce Commission chairwoman Anna Rawlings said customers have the right to expect that businesses will invoice them accurately.

"We expect businesses to have the processes in place to ensure that their invoices are accurate and compliant with what they tell their customers and with the Fair Trading Act," she said.

"In this case, each company failed to take necessary steps to ensure they were. As a result, they misled and overcharged thousands of customers."

While each company had internal instructions for billing staff to manually adjust invoices, the instructions were applied inconsistently, Rawlings said.

In the last year the commission has dealt with three telecommunications companies relating to the billing of customers after the end of their contracts.

"We hope these convictions reiterate to all businesses that it is essential they ensure their billing systems are robust and they are making accurate representations when they invoice their customers," Rawlings said.

CallPlus Services, Flip Services and Orcon are each subsidiaries of parent company Vocus (New Zealand) Holdings Limited.

Vocus is a major provider of mobile and broadband services to New Zealand consumers and businesses.

In a statement, it said it accepted process mistakes were made while determining the final bill for a small percentage of customers.

"We had quickly developed a software solution to fix the mistake shortly after the Commission brought the issue to our attention and commenced contacting customers to issue refunds.

"So whilst we were surprised the Commission decided to still take the matter to court, we have accepted our mistake. The issue occurred in some instances when people gave more than 30 days' notice of leaving which required Vocus relying on a non-automated process to properly issue the final invoice.

"Vocus would like to hear from anyone who hasn't claimed their refund or would like to check whether they are due a repayment. People can email refunds@email.vocusgroup.co.nz. Vocus resolved the issue in early 2018 and apologises again unreservedly for its mistake."

In March retail telecommunications provider Spark was fined $675,000 after pleading guilty to charges relating to misleading consumers in its customer invoicing and a $100 welcome credit offer to new customers.

Vodafone was also fined $350,000 after pleading guilty to charges relating to false representations in invoices it sent to customers.