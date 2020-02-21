Taupō homeowners fuming over Airbnb party pads

Homeowners are fed up with raucous parties in Airbnb rentals destroying their peace and quiet.

Kristin Loggenberg, whose home in Taupō's Wharewaka subdivision is overlooked by a large house that advertises itself on Airbnb as able to take 10 guests (with 14 beds), said such houses were essentially unregulated hostels.

The owner of that Victory Dr house lived in Auckland and was only there occasionally, she said, calculating that one weekend a month would involve unacceptable noise and disruption from large groups despite both properties having a 'no parties' rule on their listing page.

She can recount stories of a stag-do that went on until 4am, 18 people partying on the deck overlooking her house with six large utility vehicles parked on the street and being told to "f... off" by a young female when she asked if guests could reduce the noise level one Sunday morning.

CHRIS MARSHALL/STUFF

Others spoken to by Stuff said the issue was not limited to the Wharewaka area.

One resident in the Ngauruhoe Street/Waipahihi Ave area said noisy parties occurred about once a month at large houses used for short term leases near them.

Loggenberg said operators saw short lease rentals as more lucrative, but the impact fell on the neighbours.

Houses for rent in Victory Drive range from $560 - $590 per week while filling all the beds in the house behind her earns the owner $550 a night.

"It's not the fact that it's not legal or illegal, it's perfectly legal for our neighbour to do what he's doing but is it morally right or wrong?"

"... the issue I have is we have no check when a person decides to turn his house into an Airbnb - a hotel would be preferable."

But the owner of the housesaid he didn't think Loggenberg had a legitimate complaint, though he did concede there had been one loud party, which renters had misled him on.

He originally built it as a holiday home but decided to move to Taupō and live in it - splitting time between it and a property in Auckland. He rented it out when absent to offset costs.

CHRIS MARSHALL/STUFF

He had a stringent vetting process and had received many favourable comments.

The rental was operated within the law and he felt the issue was less to with an individual house and more to do with regulations, if necessary, needing to catch up.

"Are we exceeding the limits and unreasonable? I don't believe so."

For another Wharewaka resident - a young mother who didn't want to be named - similar problems occurred from a neighbouring house that advertised it could sleep 15 guests.

While the house was off Airbnb for a while following complaints it was now back on, she said.

During one recent party she had called noise control early, as advised, while another neighbour stormed into the house at about midnight and yelled at the partygoers to "turn it down".

The woman, who has a two-year-old and whose husband is sometimes away overnight, admitted she doesn't always "feel safe."

123RF.COM

She has smelt marijuana smoke over the fence from her daughter's bedroom window and has heard of drug dealers and prostitutes operating in the house.

"A wee while ago we had a meeting with the owners and we were told we shouldn't have built our house this way."

Party after party meant they were having to move rooms inside to get away from the noise.

The relationship with the home owners has gone toxic in both cases, with both women being served trespass orders.

Both said they were now looking to spend extra money on fencing to screen off the properties - the quote for Loggenberg was over $10,000, she said.

"It's that or move. It's having an impact on my life, affecting me emotionally."

CHRIS MARSHALL/STUFF

​Airbnb senior communications manager, corporate and policy for Australia and New Zealand, Jason Tin said the company had previously removed accounts in New Zealand for violating its community standards and policies.

Neighbours can flag a concern for Airbnb to investigate - including in relation to excessive noise - via an online page. A process Loggenberg felt was "toothless."

Airbnb policy states: "If a party is negatively impacting neighbours and we receive complaints, we'll take appropriate action. We'll start by offering education and tips to reported hosts and guests so that they can learn and grow on Airbnb. If complaints persist or are particularly severe, individual listings or accounts may be suspended or removed".

"Our community standards also require guests to behave in a manner that's respectful of the neighbourhoods," Tin said.

Taupō District Council chief executive Gareth Green said currently, under the District Plan, all rental properties – whether short or long term - were considered residential within the District Plan.

"That is why there are noise limits and maximum vehicle movements set out in the Plan," he said.

"Outside of this, the District Plan does not currently determine how residential visitor accommodation is used."

A council spokesperson also said that in the past 12 months, it had received four formal noise control complaints relating to holiday rentals.