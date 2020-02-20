Top Christchurch restaurant chain Coriander's faces threat of liquidation

The businesses behind Canterbury's Coriander's restaurants could be liquidated, Inland Revenue warns.

Four companies associated with a Christchurch Indian restaurant owner facing worker exploitation charges have been threatened with liquidation.

Stuff earlier revealed Amar Deep Singh, the owner of Coriander's Ethnic Indian Restaurants, had his company assets frozen as he faces the charges.

Inland Revenue has made an application to liquidate four of Singh's companies: Corianders Ltd, Jeet Holdings Ltd, Jeet Holdings No 2 Ltd and Jeet Holdings No 8 Ltd.

Carys Monteath/Stuff Amar Deep Singh pictured at the Rolleston restaurant in 2007.

The applications were made to the High Court in Christchurch in December and publicly advertised this week.

READ MORE:

* Top Christchurch restaurant Coriander's faces worker exploitation charges

* Profits from exploiting migrant workers outweigh the cost of fines, says union

* Christchurch bakery ordered to pay $115,000 for exploitation now in liquidation

* Exploited migrants awarded $10,000 compensation each

Coriander's operates in three locations: central Christchurch, Upper Riccarton and Rolleston.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Singh runs three Coriander's restaurants in and around Christchurch and the Coriander Leaf restaurant in Hanmer.

Singh also has a restaurant in Hanmer called Coriander Leaf.

All four restaurants continue to operate.

The application for liquidation is due to be heard in court on March 5.

STUFF The face of migrant exploitation

Singh, who has lived in India since January 2019, could not be reached for comment.

The case against Singh's exploitation charges is scheduled for May 19 and 20 in the Employment Court in Christchurch.