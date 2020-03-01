Job with heavy lifting 'recommended for boys', potential applicant told

Pukete Food Market's Gursevak Sandhu has apologised for the comment, saying he never wants to discriminate.

A woman interested in work at a grocery store was told it was "recommended for boys, sorry" because it involved heavy lifting.

Hamilton's Pukete Food Market is on the hunt for a full-time staff member for a job which includes everything from customer service to heavy lifting and filing.

So Nile Rahi commented on the social media advertisement, stating what her relevant qualifications were and asking about weekend work.

However, the reply she got from Gursevak Sandhu was that it involved heavy weight lifting, so was "recommended for boys, sorry".

Speaking to Stuff, Sandhu at first said he couldn't remember his comment back to Rahi.

After reviewing it, he took it down and apologised, saying "I'm going to do my best from now because I never want to [discriminate]."

He would consider applications from women happy to do heavy lifting, such as unloading crates of soft drinks and vegetables, he said.

"Women can do that but it's still a bit hard - when we're boys we're having some back problems."

Sandhu said he'd replied to Rahi late at night, after responding to dozens of interested people, and it was "the wrong message".

The shop had already hired a girl, so he had been thinking a boy would be good, he said.

Rahi hadn't seen the reply until contacted by Stuff, but said she didn't think men were the only ones who can lift heavy things.

She's not unfamiliar with physical work as her CV includes roles such as a stacker in a Tauranga packhouse and work with a traffic company.

Nor is it the first time she's had people surprised she was female or who questioned her ability to do the work.

"They shouldn't judge a person on their gender," she said. "Give them a trial first because us women can do just as much as a male can. In fact, some can do more than what some males can do."

Discrimination according to sex is prohibited under the Human Rights Act, with some specific exemptions.