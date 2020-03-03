Coronavirus: Harvest will happen, says Wine Marlborough boss

Coronavirus could have "major" implications for this year's harvest, with concerns screening processes, travel restrictions and quarantine requirements could leave a hole in the vintage workforce.

Marlborough's harvest season is dependent on foreign workers, and more than 1000 skilled workers are expected to arrive in the region this time of year.

But some have been delayed by quarantine requirements or have been unable to travel at all due to the risk of a coronavirus/Covid-19 outbreak.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Foreign vintage workers often have a specific skillset, and industry bosses say it would not always be possible to fill their absence with Kiwis.

Wine Studio Production winemaker Sanna Stander said they had an Italian worker due to arrive this weekend, but were unsure if he would be allowed to travel.

Although his absence would create a hole in their workforce, Stander said they were lucky, in this instance, to be a smaller team.

"Between ourselves we would be able to fill gaps, but I would imagine bigger wineries would be very nervous right now, who rely on foreign help."

She said it would not always be possible for Kiwis to fill these gaps, as there may not be enough people in Marlborough with the right skills or experience.

Another winery, which did not want to be named, said they too had an Italian unable to travel due to quarantine restrictions in their northern Italian town.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Wine Marlborough general manager Marcus Pickens said while travel restrictions could pose a 'major' issue, harvest will go ahead.

"The province they were in, they had basically shut down," he said.

"We just need to be a little bit careful, we've got everyone coming in, living in close quarters at a winery. Because it's got ramifications if ... there is an outbreak in town."

Wine Marlborough general manager Marcus Pickens said large scale travel restrictions, if they played out, would have a "major effect" on the region's wine industry.

"The one thing that plays in our favour is that people do come from right across the world, it's not one massive influx from one particular country," he said.

"We're not reliant on one country keeping their borders open or closed. It's still unlikely to be the whole world."

Pickens said even in the event of large staff shortages, harvest would go ahead.

Emirates/Screenshot New Zealand's first confirmed coronavirus case landed in Auckland last Wednesday, after travelling from Iran, via Dubai and Bali.

"We're pretty resourceful and we'd find a way ... harvest will happen, that's the bottom line."

New Zealand confirmed its first case of coronavirus on Friday, and had extended its travel restrictions to China and Iran. Two people on the same Emirates flight as the first confirmed case were in self-isoltaion in the Nelson Marlborough region. They were not showing any symptoms and would be monitored for 14 days, ending on March 12.

A Marlborough pandemic group meeting was held last Friday to discuss the risks of coronavirus to the region.

Mayor John Leggett said they had a "full, free and open conversation" and were "planning for the worst".

Absences in the vintage workforce due to travel restrictions had been a topic of discussion, he said.

"The discussion that we had was around the opportunities for people involved in other industries, for example forestry, may be able to help out in other areas, be it the wine industry or whatever it may be."

Paul Kane New Zealand has continued its travel ban on travellers coming from China and Iran.

​Kaikōura MP Stuart Smith, who convened the group, said vintage workers offered a pathway to bring in coronavirus, and wineries were putting in their own processes to prevent any potential outbreak.

"Some wineries are putting people on standby for two weeks when they arrive, some are not," he said.

"Obviously if we had an outbreak, that would be challenging and we'd have to figure out how we're going to manage ... we have a window to get the vintage in and we need people to do that."

He said it would be challenging to fill the gaps in the wine industry created by foreign workers unable to travel.

"I think that's unlikely, that you can just take people off the streets and put them into a winery to do some of those tasks ... by and large these people are skilled workers.

"We certainly don't have them in Marlborough in the numbers we would need."

Lawson Dry Hills group marketing manager Belinda Jackson said they had an Italian worker arrive ahead of harvest, but they were more concerned about the delay to ProWein, "the world's biggest wine trade event", held annually in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Chung Sung-Jun Coronavirus outbreaks have occurred in countries such as Italy, Iran and South Korea (pictured).

"A lot of Marlborough companies [and] wine producers would have been heading to ProWein," said Jackson, who was due to fly out on Thursday.

"We're all just waiting to find the new date for that because they're saying it's just been postponed, not cancelled. Obviously we had a lot of other business things tacked on."

Villa Maria winery manager Chris McLean said they were fortunate to have about 50 of their 65 vintage workers already here, but had been planning for potential challenges over the past month.

"It's something we've worked on for the last month or so as a business, internally across our three wineries, just to make sure we were not going to be at any major risk.

"It can extend beyond staff as well in terms of products coming out of that area."

Wither Hills venue manager Marcus Simmerlein said they had a few workers required to self-quarantine after arriving in New Zealand due to the risk of coronavirus.

They now had a full team, so were not anticipating any more delays or absences due to travel restrictions.

"No-one really knows how much it is going to affect us in the short or long term," he said.