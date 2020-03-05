Australian pharmacy giant Chemist Warehouse to open in Christchurch

A bulk pharmacy chain that has upset traditional pharmacies in Australia and Auckland will arrive in Christchurch next month.

Australian giant Chemist Warehouse will open its first South Island store on the former New World supermarket site at South City mall.

Offering free prescriptions and cut-price goods from large boldly-painted stores, the chain operates by buying in bulk and selling store franchises to pharmacists.

DAVID WALKER/STUFF South City mall has had a large vacant space since its New World supermarket moved across the road last year.

Chemist Warehouse is one of Australia's biggest retailers with about 300-plus outlets and 9500 staff and it advertises heavily. It has about a quarter of the pharmacy market in Australia with an estimated turnover of between A$4 billion and A$5b.

The chain now has 12 outlets in the Upper North Island, of which 10 are in Auckland and one each in Hamilton and Tauranga. It reportedly wants up to 70 stores across New Zealand and the South City store and another planned for central Wellington could be among several opening this year.

SUPPLIED The arrival of Chemist Warehouse stores has shaken up the market in Australia and Auckland.

Chemist Warehouse's arrival in New Zealand has reportedly taken a toll on smaller local pharmacies, and triggered new competition models.

New Zealand-owned Bargain Chemist has been launched operating a discounted product and free prescription model, and has Christchurch outlets in Riccarton, Belfast and Shirley. Countdown supermarkets have also cut prescription charges in their in-store pharmacies.

The Chemist Warehouse store will cover over 1000sqm at South City – filling half the space vacated when the New World supermarket moved out of the mall last year.

Nigel Stirling, a member of Otago's Stirling family who own the mall, said there had been competition for the space and they expected Chemist Warehouse to draw shoppers from a wide area.

"We just hope that it reboots things – foot traffic has been down after the New World departure."

Parts of the mall such as the Warehouse store and food court had remained busy but some parts had been quieter since the supermarket moved out, Stirling said.

ANUJA NADKARNI Chemist Warehouse has 12 North Island stores, including this one at St Lukes in Auckland, and will open its 13th in Christchurch next month.

"We know from Australia that it [Chemist Warehouse] is a huge generator of foot traffic. It's a big beast."

The mall is creating a new opening facing Durham St so the new store will have both internal and external entrances.

Azman Haroon, managing director of Chemist Warehouse, said the new store was due to open in late April and would trade from 8am until 9pm every day.

Concern about the company's market dominance in Australia and pressure from the Australian Pharmacy Guild led to a ban on free prescriptions, but that regulation does not exist in New Zealand.

New Zealand Pharmacy Guild chief executive Andrew Gaudin said their members already operated in a competitive environment and he encouraged them to "differentiate themselves by focussing on quality, patient-centric health care services".