Weed use cooks driver's job in Foodstuffs' warehouse

A storeman has failed to get his job back after he was fired for after crashing a forklift when he had massive quantities of cannabis' active compound in his system.

Jason Te Kani thought he had been unjustifiably dismissed from Foodstuffs because there was no evidence he was impaired by having 70 times the accepted level of THC in his blood.

But the Employment Relations Authority upheld Foodstuffs' decision to fire him. Authority member Michael Loftus said, in a recently released decision, Te Kani was dismissed because he breached the company's drug policy.

Te Kani had worked for Foodstuffs for some time before the July 2017 crash between two forklifts at its Palmerston North storehouse and admitted he knew he company's drug and alcohol policy.

Test results showed he had 1060 nanograms of THC, the psychoactive compound commonly found in cannabis, per litre of urine at the time of the crash.

The company's policy had 15ng as the "accepted limit", which Te Kani was 70 times above.

He admitted in a meeting with the company he had a drug problem and has used cannabis heavily for some time, but had sought counselling for his addiction after the crash.

He thought a final written warning was the right move because of his long and good work record, never working in a state of impairment due to drugs, and it being his first offence.

Foodstuffs, however, decided dismissal was appropriate due to the serious breach of drug policy.

Te Kani did not dispute his results or that he breached policy, but argued there was no evidence he was impaired at the time.

Loftus said Foodstuff's policy made it clear he could be dismissed for breaching drug policy rather than being impaired while operating a forklift.

Health and safety of employees was of ever-increasing importance, so reducing risk from drugs was paramount, he said.

Te Kani's dismissal happened after the responsible manager sought advice from another manager, and was done despite Te Kani's excellent record beforehand.

He was also given ample opportunity to talk about the situation, including being able to respond when told the company was considering firing him.

"The decision to dismiss was not taken lightly," Loftus said.

Foodstuffs had a zero-tolerance policy about drugs in the workplace, so failing meant Te Kani's dismissal became "a foregone conclusion".

Te Kani's admission of being a long-term heavy drug user meant it was more a case of not being caught before instead of a one-off incident.