Corrections officer awarded $16,000 after a botched employment investigation

A former Department of Corrections officer has been awarded three months pay and $16,000 after she was fired for phone calls between her and a prisoner.

Stacey Huddy was dismissed from her job at Paparua Prison, Christchurch, in 2018.

The authority found that the investigation into her behaviour was "defective in several significant respects".

Acting Paparua Prison director, Louise Dierck, initiated the investigation after she was alerted to claims made by a recently released prisoner.

The prisoner told a probation officer that he was in a relationship with Huddy and that they had been together for four months.

CHARLOTTE CURD/STUFF A corrections officer has been awarded three months pay and $16,000 after she was dismissed for receiving 454 calls from a prisoner.

Dierck called Huddy into an informal meeting to discuss the claims, despite being advised against this by a human resources staffer, authority chief Andrew Dallas found.

Huddy denied the relationship, despite having received hundreds of calls from the prisoner.

Dierck took notes at the meeting and later used these to substantiate the allegations.

Dierck also failed to advise Huddy of her right to have a union representative with her, as required by Huddy's contract.

An investigation was started but the investigator, Lesley Bell was not a manager, as required under Huddy's contract.

The authority found that even at this early stage there was a complete disregard for the collective contract that covered Huddy's employment, despite being alerted to these issues by a union delegate.

These factors pointed to a pre-determined outcome of the investigation, Dallas said.

Bell did not speak to Huddy's immediate supervisors to determine if there was any evidence of an inappropriate relationship between Huddy and the prisoner.

Bell also failed to review closed circuit television footage to see if there had been any out of the ordinary interactions between the two.

Dierck, as ultimate decision-maker on the case, then interviewed Huddy's manager but failed to take notes of the discussion.

The former prisoner's claims were not fully probed, Dallas found.

Bell did not investigate how the prisoner got Huddy's number and did not speak to the officer who signed off on the number being added to the prisoner's approved phone numbers list.

When interviewed, the prisoner told investigators that he "manipulated" and was "stalkerish" towards Huddy.

Bell listened to only 13 of the 454 calls made to create what she described as a snapshot of the interactions between Huddy and the prisoner.

STUFF The dismissed corrections officer worked at Paparua Prison, outside Christchurch.

She also failed to disclose transcripts or summaries for at least another seven calls to Huddy and her representative, Dallas said.

In addition, parts of the summaries failed to accurately record entire conversations or to identify non-affirming, passive or muted responses by Huddy.

Dallas found that these failures in the investigation meant Huddy had been unjustifiably dismissed.

Huddy's compensation was reduced from $20,000 because she had contributed to her situation by not being proactive about not telling her supervisors about the calls.

While Huddy had wanted to be reinstated, this was not practical, Dallas said.

"I am not satisfied that Ms Huddy used appropriate judgment and if reinstated into a dynamic custodial environment I am not confident that sufficient levels of trust and confidence between corrections and Ms Huddy can be rebuilt and maintained," Dallas said.